CAE included in TIME Canada's Best Companies 2026 list

MONTREAL, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE has been included in TIME's list of Canada's Best Companies 2026. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on July 9th, 2026, and can be viewed on Time.com.

TIME and Statista identified Canada's Best Companies 2026 based on three primary dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction – Based on survey data from ~37,000 verified employees at Canadian companies over the past three years, covering company recommendations and employer ratings across image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, workplace, and equality.

Revenue Growth – Drawn from Statista's revenue database (last three years). Companies needed at least US $100 million in revenue (2024 or 2025) and positive revenue growth over three years, with both relative and absolute growth assessed.

Sustainability Transparency – Based on an ESG index from Statista's ESG Database and additional research, covering:

1. Environmental: 2024 carbon emissions intensity, reduction rate vs. 2022, and CDP score

2. Social: share of women on the board and existence of a human rights policy

3. Governance: presence of a GRI-aligned CSR report and a compliance/anti-corruption policy

The 125 highest-scoring companies were recognized as Canada's Best Companies 2026.

Based on the results of the study, CAE is honoured to be recognized on TIME's list of Canada's Best Companies 2026!

"We are honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Companies 2026," said Matthew Bromberg, President and Chief Executive Officer at CAE. "This recognition reflects the strength of our people, the culture we continue to build together, and our commitment to creating long-term value. It is the dedication of our employees that enables us to grow responsibly, innovate with purpose, and make a meaningful impact for our customers, communities, and stakeholders."

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness - today and tomorrow.

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CAE Contacts:

Media Relations:

Samantha Golinski, Senior Vice President, Communications

+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Chief Strategy Officer

+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

SOURCE CAE Inc.