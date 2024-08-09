CAE Investors Have Opportunity to Lead CAE Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers and acquirers of stock on an exchange in the United States of CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) between February 11, 2022 and May 21, 2024. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by September 16, 2024.

The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is September 16, 2024.

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating the Allegations that CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning significant cost overruns in CAE's Defense and Security ("Defense") segment caused by several fixed-price, long-term Defense contracts entered prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In truth, certain of CAE's pre-COVID fixed-price Defense contracts had experienced such significant cost overruns that CAE needed to take over $720 million in charges and profit adjustments and "re-baselin[e]" its entire Defense business. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is September 16, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

