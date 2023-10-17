CAE launches new business aircraft Master Technician Program

  • Addresses the need to train 74,000 business aircraft maintenance technicians over the next 10 years
  • Two distinct tracks: Specialist and People Leader in Maintenance Training
  • Three tiers of achievement – Certified, Advanced and Master

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE today announced at the NBAA Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition the launch of its innovative Master Technician Program for organizations and individuals who seek to attain the highest standards of technical excellence and professionalism in business aircraft maintenance. The new program builds on CAE's previous Master Technician program by offering technicians the flexibility to enhance their skills and competencies along two distinct tracks: Specialist and People Leader.

The new Master Technician Program addresses the need for independent certification of technical and leadership skills as the industry faces unprecedented demand for aircraft maintenance technicians. CAE's 2023 Aviation Talent Forecast predicts a need for 402,000 new maintenance technicians industrywide over the next 10 years – 74,000 in business aviation.

"The CAE Master Technician program gives technicians two structured paths to build their skills and advance along a career path, recognizing competency development, not just aircraft-specific training events to bring them closer to their ideal career," said Alexandre Prevost, CAE's Division President, Business Aviation and Helicopter Training. "As a large proportion of the existing aircraft maintenance technician population approaches retirement age, the Master Technician Program addresses the challenge of developing the next generation of professionals and ensuring they have the skills and knowledge needed to keep the industry flying safely."

The new program provides trainees access to a wide array of skill enhancement and training to advance their skills together with multiple pathways to becoming a Master Technician, including a Specialist track and a People Leader track. With three levels of achievement – Certified, Advanced and Master – trainees can reach a Master Technician status in less time than in previous Master Technician career development programs.

Click here for more information on CAE's Master Technician Program.

ABOUT CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, airlines, defence and security forces and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, mission and medical simulators and training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

