CAE OneWorld 2021 virtual conference and tradeshow set to debut in February

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE today announced that the second edition of the CAE OneWorld virtual conference and tradeshow will start on February 9, 2021. CAE OneWorld 2021 is free to all attendees who register (https://www.caeoneworld2021.com/) and will remain online for one month.

"We have created a completely new, interactive and immersive virtual world that aligns perfectly with CAE's strategy to create digitally immersive solutions for our customers operating in critical, high-stakes market segments," said Dan Gelston, Group President, Defence & Security, CAE. "CAE OneWorld will be a great opportunity for our customers and stakeholders to learn more about the digital innovations we are bringing to market to address training and mission support across multi-domain operations."

CAE OneWorld 2021 will feature a keynote address from Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO, as well as a fireside chat with Dan Gelston. The following conference presentations and thought leadership discussions are part of the CAE OneWorld content:

Leveraging Disruptive Capabilities Through Digital Immersion – a live panel discussion with CAE leaders

Digital Technologies and How They Contribute to the Science of Learning

CAE Trax Academy Pilot Training Continuum

Panel of Women in Defence

CAE OneWorld will also feature the CAE Healthcare zone where a range of simulation-based solutions designed to enhance patient safety will be demonstrated.

"The impacts of COVID-19 have had far-reaching effects on the healthcare market, including the training of healthcare professionals," said Heidi Wood, President of CAE Healthcare and Executive Vice President, Business Development & Growth Initiatives for CAE. "We are excited to demonstrate some of the new virtual and distance learning platforms that support the delivery of essential training anywhere and anytime."

The CAE OneWorld 2021 virtual conference and tradeshow will include demonstrations on a range of products and capabilities, including:

CAE MAVRC (Mission Augmented Virtual Reality/Rear Crew) trainer

CAE Medallion MR e-Series visual system

Mission & Operations Support Solutions, including how synthetic environments are supporting analysis, planning and operational decision-making

Remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) training continuum

U.S. Navy Littoral Combat Ship Bridge Part-Task Trainers

3D virtual walkthrough of the CAE Dothan Training Center

The International Hub that is part of the CAE OneWorld virtual world will feature panel discussions with CAE leaders from Canada, Europe, Asia/Pacific and the Middle East. CAE USA will highlight the Army Training Information System program that will implement a comprehensive knowledge management solution across the Army's training enterprise.

Ahead of CAE OneWorld, CAE today released a podcast titled "Technology Trends at CAE" which can be heard at: https://www.cae.com/caedefence-podcast/.

Finally, CAE OneWorld 2021 features the Life at CAE area where CAE's human resources professionals will be hosting a virtual career fair and highlighting to potential candidates the benefits of working at CAE.

Detailed information and free registration is available at https://www.caeoneworld2021.com/.

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

