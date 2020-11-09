CAE releases 2020-2029 Pilot Demand Outlook

Forecast for 27,000 new professional pilots starting in late 2021

Global demand forecast for more than 260,000 new pilots over the next 10 years

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE released today its 2020-2029 CAE Pilot Demand Outlook. The renewed 10-year view offers fleet operators key insights on the future need for professional pilots in both commercial and business aviation, building on the markets' key drivers, variables, and trends. This is the third edition of the CAE Pilot Demand Outlook and it is released as part of CAE's participation in Air Transport Month 2020 and the Global Airline Training and Simulation Virtual Conference (Global ATS-V).

CAE investigated market data as airlines and operators are navigating the current downturn in passenger air travel and are pursuing recovery strategies following the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic. While the demand for pilots has decreased significantly during 2020, CAE's analysis shows that the active pilot population is expected to return to 2019 levels in 2022. According to the 2020-2029 CAE Pilot Demand Outlook, retirement and attrition are expected to continue to be a challenge for the civil aviation industry as air travel recovers progressively. This is expected to drive an acute demand for pilots, resulting in an estimated short-term need for approximately 27,000 new professional pilots starting in late 2021.

The report demonstrates that despite the short-term decline in the number of active pilots due to the impact of COVID-19, the civil aviation industry is expected to require more than 260,000 new pilots over the next decade. CAE's analysis shows that the fundamental factors influencing pilot demand prior to the COVID-19 outbreak remain unchanged. Age-based retirement and fleet growth were, and are expected to remain, the main drivers of pilot demand.

"With the 2020-2029 CAE Pilot Demand Outlook, we hope to arm the industry with the insights that will help the global aviation community understand, rethink, and learn about how to continue to build and grow the supply of highly qualified pilots as the industry emerges from the downturn,'' said Nick Leontidis, CAE Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "Disruptive events are opportunities to innovate and collaborate. With airlines, operators, authorities, and aircraft manufacturers, CAE will continue to shape the future of pilot training to ensure the highest level of safety and security of air travel."

CAE's outlook also includes ideas on how to leverage digital technology and analytical insights to enhance pilot training. In the new outlook, CAE is sharing how it believes the global aviation community can harness the power of artificial intelligence to meet aviation's crewing needs of the next decade, as well as the ever-evolving safety standards.

The 2020-2029 CAE Pilot Demand Outlook is available at https://www.cae.com/cae-pilot-demand-outlook-2020.

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As a testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

SOURCE CAE INC.

