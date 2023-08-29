CAE signs 10-year pilot training agreement with Batik Air

29 Aug, 2023

  • CAE to deploy and operate a B737 MAX simulator for Batik Air in Kuala Lumpur

  • Batik Air to adopt CAE Rise™ data-driven training system to enhance learning experience

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) Global aviation training leader, CAE, today announced at the Asia Pacific Airline Training Symposium (APATS) that it has secured a 10-year pilot training agreement with Batik Air. CAE will deploy and operate an advanced B737 MAX full-flight simulator at Batik Air's facility in Kuala Lumpur, ensuring a world-class training experience for the airline's pilots.

In addition, Batik Air will adopt the use of CAE Rise™, CAE's data-driven training system which leverages advanced analytics to deliver more effective training and enhance operational safety.

"We are proud to appoint CAE as our training partner and we are confident that this partnership with CAE will further enhance our pilot training and standards," said Group Strategy Director of Batik Air and Lion Air Group, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy. "The CAE B737 MAX simulator will enable our pilots to have real-time handling aircraft experience during the training, which in turn will ensure that our pilots possess the skills and assurance to navigate the skies with confidence."

"We are thrilled to enter into this 10-year pilot training agreement with Batik Air," said Michel Azar-Hmouda, CAE's Vice President, Commercial Aviation Training. "With CAE Rise™, Batik Air pilots will benefit from an industry-leading solution that will elevate their training experience in the simulator and sharpen their skills in the flight deck."

This milestone agreement solidifies the long-term relationship between CAE and Batik Air, underscoring their unwavering commitment to fostering the development of highly skilled pilots. In its recently released 2023 Aviation Talent Forecast, CAE projected a substantial need for aviation professionals in various sectors. Airlines are projected to require 252,000 pilots, 328,000 maintenance technicians, and 599,000 cabin crew members over the next decade.

About Batik Air Malaysia

Batik Air (formerly operated as Malindo Air) is a Malaysian-based airline with headquarters in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia. Malindo Air officially rebranded as Batik Air in April 2022, in line with the Lion Group's goal to establish a common identity for full-service airlines within the group. Batik Air operates from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB, Subang SkyPark Airport). The carrier currently operates a fleet of A330 – 300, B737-8, B737-800 and ATR72-600 aircraft for domestic and international flights.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, airlines, defence and security forces and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, mission and medical simulators and training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

