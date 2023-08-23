CAE supports US Army High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System

--CAE to provide Flight Training Service for Bombardier Global 6000/6500 Full Flight Simulator at CAE Dothan Training Center--

DOTHAN, AL, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE today announced that CAE Defense & Security has been awarded a contract from Leidos on the Department of Defense's Sentinel task order for a dedicated Full Flight Simulator (FFS) in the Bombardier Global 6000/6500 configuration at the Dothan Training Center to support the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES).

Under the terms of the contract, CAE will build and deliver a 7000XR FFS to support the U.S. Army G-2 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Task Force and the Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) requirements of providing timely, relevant, and accurate intelligence to tactical, operational, and strategic commanders.

The Bombardier Global 6000/6500 aircraft was selected as the new manned aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platform to meet current and emerging requirements. The platform supports the critical needs of speed, range, endurance-at-range, and altitude to overcome the physical challenges without sacrificing the unique quality and capability of collection that airborne ISR provides.

"As Bombardier's Global 6500 Authorized Training Provider, CAE is uniquely positioned to provide the U.S. Army with a turnkey Global 6000/6500 solution to meet their training requirements," says Daniel Gelston, President, CAE Defense & Security. "We look forward to supporting HADES and the advancement of this next-generation airborne ISR system."

CAE is pleased to continue its support of military modernization through its advanced technology and training solutions.

A photo is available at CAE's Multimedia Centre.

About CAE Defense & Security

CAE's Defense & Security business unit is at the leading edge of digital innovation, providing training and mission support solutions across multi-domain operations – air, land, maritime, space and cyber. Our training and operational support solutions support customers who operate in complex, high-stakes environments where mission readiness and successful outcomes are critical. CAE Defense & Security is the world's leading pure play, platform independent training and simulation company serving the global defense market.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, airlines, defense and security forces and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, mission and medical simulators and training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Read our FY23 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report.

Follow us on:

Twitter @CAE_Inc and @CAE_Defence

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

LinkedIn Defense & Security www.linkedin.com/company/cae-defence-&-security

CAE Contacts:

General Media:

Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications

+1-514-341-2000, ext. 7939

[email protected]

Trade Media:

Wendy Stough, Director, Marketing and Communications

+1-813-233-6409

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management

+1-514-734-5760

[email protected]

SOURCE CAE INC.