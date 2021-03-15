CAE Tracks Record Growth in Semiconductor Commodity Trading

CAE, the industry's first moving physical commodity trader for semiconductor capital equipment, announces record growth. Tweet this

CAE's efficiency has allowed thousands of clients to increase production and enable suppliers to effectively sell excess assets and inventory. In 2020, CAE transitioned to remote work due to COVID-19 and recorded 53% year-over-year growth in the first quarter. CAE grew 54% year-over-year in the second quarter and continued to expand through the third quarter with 30% year-over-year growth. CAE closed the year with 60% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter.

"Semiconductors are the foundational technology of the modern era," said Ryan Jacob, chief executive officer for CAE. "Globally, we are experiencing a heightened demand from public and private sector participants. Unprecedented investments are creating a super cycle for semiconductor commodities. Today's current events, such as the stimulus backdrop, immediate transition to work-from-home, migration to 5G infrastructure globally, and recovery of industrial and consumer markets, has created a unique demand. CAE is focused on our client's needs and success. We continue to provide a clear and comprehensive view into the market, thorough due diligence processes and the largest global support team to ensure each transaction is completed safely and rapidly. CAE has over 400,000 client interactions per month which provide assets on our platform with greater visibility and allows us to listen, learn and improve to properly serve the global semiconductor community."

In 2020, CAE continued to expand its global footprint to provide on-the-ground support with 24-hour coverage and dedicated points-of-contact across the world. CAE opened new locations in Australia, Belarus, Hungary, China, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Taiwan. CAE's physical global footprint is fully integrated to provide clients with real-time updates from across the world, meanwhile creating a unique advantage for clients. CAE continues to rapidly scale its platform-reach, adding over 1,000 new assets and points-of-demand per day on average and driving new company and contact research globally.

