Caelux Named Top Project Winner for 2024 Environment+Energy Leader Award Program

Caelux Earns Recognition for Advancing Proprietary Perovskite Solar Technology and Pioneering Sustainable Energy Solutions

PASADENA, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caelux , a pioneer in utilizing perovskites to make solar energy more powerful and cost-effective, announced today that the company has received the Top Project of the Year Award for the 2024 Environment+Energy Leader Awards program. This year marks a milestone as the program divides accolades into six innovative categories, tailoring recognition to specific sustainability and energy management excellence sectors.

Award-Winning Innovation

Caelux™ One stands out for its exceptional contribution in energy innovation, setting a benchmark for innovation and sustainability in its category. This recognition underscores Caelux's commitment to pushing the boundaries of environmental and energy management. Caelux is a pioneer in the exciting field of perovskites, a special class of nano materials used to make powerful, yet inexpensive, solar cells. The Caelux™ One technology improves the performance of any new crystalline silicon module by integrating seamlessly into existing module architectures, boosting efficiency while reducing installed costs.

Today's climate challenges are multi-faceted. Caelux recognizes this complexity and through their work, emphasizes the vitality of a united global effort with contributions from government, local communities, and the private sector, to address climate issues. A leader in perovskite technology, Caelux is actively working to enhance the efficiency and affordability of solar . Along with this, Caelux is dedicated to fostering green job growth and contributing to the local economy–the company manufactures domestically and enacts effective workforce development initiatives in the greater Los Angeles area.

The solar industry has a limitless appetite for powerful yet cost effective generation solutions; emerging constraints on land use and rising balance of systems costs place Caelux's solutions center stage. Top tier solar power project developers and module manufacturers are engaging with Caleux to launch the next generation of solar innovation that significantly boosts power generation at a lower installed cost, while optimizing land use and rooftop space, and dramatically improving returns for project owners.

A Testament to Excellence

The distinction of Caelux™ One by Environment+Energy Leader signifies a remarkable achievement in the field. Jessica Hunt, Co-President of E+E Leader, expresses her admiration for this year's winners: "The introduction of six distinct categories in this year's awards program not only celebrates the breadth of innovation within the industry but also highlights the specific areas where companies are truly making an impact. A win is a testament to these companies' outstanding efforts and leadership in driving forward the sustainability agenda."

"As the global climate crisis continues to unfold, we are honored to receive this recognition that acknowledges both our commitment to environmental responsibility, and our work to make solar more cost-effective and powerful," said Scott Graybeal, CEO of Caelux. "We look forward to bringing our innovative Caelux™ One technology to market and helping to lay the foundation for a more environmentally-conscious world."

To learn more about Caelux, visit https://caelux.com .

About Caelux

Caelux 's proprietary technologies improve the performance of any new crystalline silicon module, making solar energy more powerful and cost-effective. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Caelux is at the forefront of the emerging science of perovskites, a special class of nanomaterials. Its flagship product, Caelux™ One, is an innovative product that integrates seamlessly into existing PV module manufacturing processes, boosting performance, reducing installed costs, and accelerating the proliferation of solar. For more information, visit www.caelux.com or connect on LinkedIn .

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For well over a decade now, the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program has celebrated the exceptional advancements made in the realms of environmental, sustainability, and energy management. The awards recognize those who contribute and set new standards in the industry, setting a high standard for others to follow. Winners of the awards are seen as Leaders in environmental initiatives and energy management, with their achievements serving as benchmarks for excellence across the globe.

