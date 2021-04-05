Caesar R. Hearne, DDS, FAGD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LAYTON, Utah, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Layton based family dentist practice, Woodland Park Dental is committed to delivering the highest quality dental care to patients of all ages. Dr. Caesar R. Hearne, DDS, FAGD, and his excellent medical staff welcome you and your entire family for exceptional dental services in a comfortable and relaxed environment. At Woodland Park Dental, they strive always to meet your dental needs, from checkups, teeth cleaning, crowns, veneers, and more to bonding, root canals, crowns, and bridges.



Caesar R. Hearne, DDS, FAGD

A Las Vegas native, Dr. Hearne was inspired to become a dentist at 12 by a close family friend and well-known dentist. His strive to become an excellent caregiver for his patients was inspired by the care his little brother, "Little Buddy," received before passing away to cystic fibrosis at the age of seven.



Dr. Hearne, a Utah general dentist, has accrued over 20 years of professional experience and knowledge in his field. He began working at Woodland Park Dental in August 1988 and demonstrates the importance of customer service and a high standard of excellence, which he learned from the hotel industry in his early years. Highly qualified, Dr. Hearne offers a valuable repertoire of expertise in all facets of his work, including comprehensive dentistry, sure smile, IV sedation, wisdom teeth extraction, sleep apnea, whitening, full-mouth restoration, and veneers, to name a few. He uses parenteral and oral sedation and other techniques and technologies to provide a painless experience for his patients.

In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Hearne earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS)degree after four years of training at Creighton University School of Dentistry in May 1997. He then completed a one-year advanced General Practice Residency program at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in June 1998 while working part-time as an Associate Dentist in private practice.



Always striving for excellence in his field, Dr. Hearne received an Honorary Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry in Washington, DC, in July 2005. He also demonstrates his dedication to education and improvement for his patients' benefit through active memberships in the American Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Academy of Painless Dentistry, and the Weber District Dental Society.



Dr. Hearne enjoys swimming, scuba diving, snowmobiling, skiing, and the outdoors in his spare time. He also loves to read and spend time with his family. During his undergraduate education at Utah State University, Dr. Hearne met his wife, Naomi.



Dr. Hearne dedicates this honorable recognition to his mother, Colleen, whom she thanks for her love and support. He also dedicates this to his mentor Dr. Simister.



To learn more, please visit https://woodlandparkdental.com/.

