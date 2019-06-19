Caesars Atlantic City Celebrates 40th Anniversary

On the heels of over $170 million in capital investments and improvements into its Atlantic City resorts over the last several years, including most recently the debut of Gordon Ramsay Steak and a $56 million hotel renovation at Harrah's Resort, the company recently-debuted two new sportsbooks in Atlantic City this June, including The Book at Bally's, located in The Wild Wild West, receiving nods as the most energetic casino in Atlantic City***. The Book at Bally's will additionally serve guests at Caesars and will reinvent the bar and betting experience in the market as the largest sportsbook in Atlantic City, rivaling the top books in Las Vegas.

The Book, currently in its soft opening phase, will introduce an immersive entertainment experience with the city's first self-serve beer wall, Beer Yourself, and private VIP Fan Caves, with food & beverage service by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

"With three resorts in the market, Caesars has viewed Atlantic City as critical to our success over the past 40 years," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "Atlantic City is a popular destination, especially during the summer months, for one-third of the U.S. population and many of our 55 million Caesars Rewards members, who live within driving distance of our properties. Having started out at Harrah's Resort, and spending most of my career in the City, I have a special appreciation of this landmark 40th anniversary for Caesars, the gaming industry and Atlantic City," he added.

"For almost half a century now, Caesars has been committed to Atlantic City and has led the way in positioning the city as a leading gaming & entertainment destination on the East Coast," explained Kevin Ortzman, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment. "But most importantly, however, is our dedication to helping make the community we serve a great place to both work and play. Through all the ebbs and flows this market has seen, Caesars has continued to thrive over the last 40 years, and we attribute much of our success to our 70 day-one employees who deliver top-notch service to our guests each day, and our loyal customers. We are thrilled to celebrate our 40th anniversary this summer at Caesars."

A 40-Year Legacy

Staying true to its entertainment and dining roots, Caesars Entertainment continues to offer guests curated experiences through an impressive roster of fine-dining establishments including Atlantic City's only restaurants by a world-class Michelin-rated chef, Gordon Ramsay (Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars; Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah's Resort) and Nero's Italian Steakhouse, Caesars' legacy restaurant, which still upholds its timeless, nostalgic vibes, hosting boldface names like Whoopi Goldberg and Al Pacino over the years. Celebrating its own 25th anniversary milestone this year, Nero's has been known for its outstanding Sunday brunch, named one of the country's Top 10 Brunches in America by The Daily Meal, as well as being acknowledged by NJ.com as the #1 restaurant in the state of New Jersey for the best premium steak.**

Over the past 40 years, the resort expanded to almost double its original capacity to help build a foundation for many celebrity careers at the Circus Maximus Showroom, including Joan Rivers, Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Journey, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and many more.

The most important part of Caesars' success, however, has been its 70 legacy employees who have been with the company from the first day the resort opened its doors. For over 40 years, these team members have delivered superior customer service and have been reliable, friendly faces Caesars' loyal customers have come to know and love. Bally's, which will also celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, uniquely has 46 day-one employees, bringing Caesars Entertainment total number of legacy, 40-year team members to 116.

A 40-Year Commitment To The Community

For the past four decades, Caesars Atlantic City has been committed to help build a strong South Jersey community by empowering team members, supporting local businesses and over 300 community organizations last year, and respecting the environment through its industry-leading Code Green initiative.

Caesars' HEROs, the company's employee-based volunteers, additionally logged over 11,000 volunteer hours last year, the equivalent of 270 full-time jobs - helping support many worthy organizations in Atlantic County through their boots-on-the-ground citizenship efforts.

Four Lucky Spots to Touch On The Boardwalk

Known as an iconic gaming and hospitality brand around the world, and offering the loosest slots in Atlantic City* in true Monopoly-style Caesars has developed a list of four iconic "lucky spots" to see and touch on the Boardwalk, hoping to bring guests happiness and good fortune this summer.

For a complete list of lucky spots and their locations at Caesars and Bally's click HERE .

Summer 2019 Atlantic City Entertainment & Events

As the resort reflects on its many memories and milestones, Caesars Entertainment continues to lead the reinvention of the hotel and casino industry in Atlantic City.

In celebration of this milestone, all three of Caesars' Atlantic City resorts, including Harrah's Resort and Bally's, also celebrating its 40th anniversary this December, will offer guests entertainment, culinary events, and exciting nightlife throughout the summer.

Other milestones within the 40th anniversary year include Gordon Ramsay Steak's 1-year anniversary at Harrah's Resort, which has exceeded expectations in only one year of operation, further strengthening Caesars stellar profile of restaurants with two signature, world-class dining experiences by the 7 Michelin star chef and television personality, Gordon Ramsay.

For a complete list of events throughout the Atlantic City region, click HERE .

For more information or to book your room for the many celebrations, visit https://www.caesars.com/atlantic-city .

For images and 40th anniversary assets, click HERE .

*Per 2018 DGE monthly revenues & Casino Player magazine - Harrah's Resort #1 loosest slots; Caesars #3 in the market.

**Best "most expensive" steak in NJ.

***Per philly.com

