Caesars Entertainment and SL Green Announce Expansion of Caesars Rewards® Partnership to New York Businesses as Part of Times Square Gaming License Bid

As part of the program, Caesars Rewards members will be able to use Reward Credits for gift cards valid at participating New York businesses – allowing Caesars to inject millions of new dollars into the local economy. Caesars Rewards members would also be able to earn credits when using their Caesars Rewards credit card at participating businesses.

"Caesars Rewards is the largest and most successful gaming loyalty program in the world, and it is a natural fit to bring it to a city like New York," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "We know from experience that investing in cities and neighborhoods benefits everyone involved. By expanding our powerful Rewards program in New York, we can better ensure that our work in Times Square creates good jobs and allows small businesses to grow and thrive."

"Our vision is to build a gaming and entertainment destination that fits into the fabric of New York. Guests at Caesars Palace Times Square might game at our tables, but they are going to eat at area restaurants, stay in neighborhood hotels, see Broadway shows and shop at stores in Times Square and across the city," said Marc Holliday, CEO of SL Green. "By expanding the Caesars Rewards program in New York City, we can formalize that relationship with local businesses and demonstrate our deep commitment to New York's economic future."

"As a small and minority-owned business owner and a New York State Latino Restaurant and Bar Association member, we are excited to join this coalition as this partnership will provide economic opportunity by attracting visitors and therefore future customers for our members in all five boroughs," said Jeff Garcia, President NYS Latino Restaurant Bar & Lounge Association and owner of Mon Amour Coffee and Wine Bar in The Bronx.

With more than 60 million members, Caesars Rewards is the largest loyalty program in the gaming industry. Caesars Rewards has continuously been recognized as one of the best customer loyalty programs by the Global Gaming Awards and USA Today Readers' Choice Awards. A fully connected ecosystem of gaming, hospitality, entertainment, nightlife, dining, and shopping, more than 50 destinations, and a full suite of mobile products are tied to the Caesars Rewards network. Members can earn and redeem credits across the network for the experiences they value most.

Caesars Rewards members also have access to exclusive benefits and member rates at all Caesars Rewards destinations, invitation-only events, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences thanks to an extensive collection of sports, entertainment, celebrity chef, and travel partnerships.

Caesars, SL Green, and Roc Nation are jointly pursuing a license to convert existing office space at 1515 Broadway and create Caesars Palace Times Square. The venue would include 250,000 square feet of gaming and a 950-room hotel. Caesars Palace Times Square will be 100% privately funded.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

