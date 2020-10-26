Caesars Entertainment and William Hill Sign First NFL Team Sponsorship Together With Indianapolis Colts

As part of the agreement, Caesars Rewards, the largest customer loyalty program in the industry, will sponsor a free-to-play "Pick 6 Predictor" game on the Colts Mobile App. The Pick 6 Predictor generates a series of questions, that fans predict the outcome of, before the upcoming games. Correct picks are rewarded with weekly prizes, and all participants are entered into a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas to stay at a Caesars Entertainment property.

"Our company has deep roots in Indiana," said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Sports and Online Gaming for Caesars Entertainment. "This expanded partnership with William Hill and our long relationship with the Indianapolis Colts deepens our strong ties within the community. Combined, both will provide an exciting entertainment experience - on gamedays and beyond."

Pending regulatory approval, the Caesars Indiana mobile sports betting app "Caesars Sports Book by William Hill" will integrate into the franchise's media and marketing efforts, bringing exclusive offers and promotions directly to fans through the newly branded sports betting app.

"William Hill Sports Book entered the Indiana market last year and has seen tremendous success. This latest partnership between William Hill, Caesars Entertainment and the Indianapolis Colts brings together three industry-leaders that are reshaping the way fans engage with sports during unprecedented times," said Sharon Otterman, Chief Marketing Officer of William Hill. "We're excited to be revolutionizing the way fans connect with their hometown team in Indianapolis and look forward to all that's in store for this football season."

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About William Hill US

William Hill US, part of London Stock Exchange listed William Hill PLC, is America's #1 Sports Book operator. Established in 2012, the company has expanded from its birthplace of Nevada to operate in more than 160 locations across 14 states, and now takes one in every four sports bets placed in the country. William Hill US currently has operations in The Bahamas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The company is also the licensed sports betting provider for numerous casinos in Mississippi and New Mexico and is the exclusive risk manager for the Delaware and Rhode Island sports lotteries. Product and technology are core to William Hill's growth strategy in the US, and it now offers industry-leading betting apps in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey and West Virginia. Continuing the innovative spirit of its founder William Hill, the company opened a sports book in the world-famous Capital One Arena in 2020, becoming the first operator to offer sports wagering inside a US professional sports complex. For more information, visit William Hill US.

About the Indianapolis Colts

The NFL's Indianapolis Colts strive to entertain, inspire and unite fans and people throughout our city, our state and beyond by winning the right way. Since arriving in Indianapolis in 1984, the Colts have reached the NFL postseason 18 times, winning 11 division titles, two AFC Championships and Super Bowl XLI. In its 67-year history, the franchise has reached seven NFL championship games or Super Bowls, winning four in 1958, 1959, 1970 and 2006.

Off the field, the Colts are committed to improving the lives of our fellow Hoosiers by building a healthy, inclusive and compassionate community through meaningful outreach, projects and partnerships. The Colts also support current and former players by engaging with them in charitable efforts, helping them leave a legacy of service to the community.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

