Caesars Entertainment Announces National "All Roads Lead To CAESARS FORUM" Tour To Celebrate New Las Vegas Conference Center

"This tour gives our team a monumental way to share our enthusiasm for CAESARS FORUM," said Michael Massari, Chief Sales Officer, Caesars Entertainment. "CAESARS FORUM will transform the meetings landscape in Las Vegas with the most flexible conference space and the two largest pillarless ballrooms in the world."

The "All Roads Lead to CAESARS FORUM" tour will be at the following locations:

Feb. 11 – Dallas

Feb. 13 – Kansas City, Mo.

Feb. 18 – Atlanta

Feb. 19 – Charlotte, N.C.

Feb. 20 – Washington D.C.

Feb. 25 – Chicago

Feb. 26 – Chicago

Feb. 27 – Minneapolis

March 2 – Denver

March 3 – Salt Lake City

March 5 – Seattle

March 6 – Seattle

March 9 – San Francisco

March 10 – San Francisco

March 11 – Los Angeles

March 12 – Orange County, Calif.

March 17 – Scottsdale, Ariz.

Well in advance of its opening, CAESARS FORUM has already booked more than 170 contracts representing $460 million and 1.3 million room nights. Meetings and Events Industry leaders, such as ConferenceDirect, Cvent, HelmsBriscoe, Meetings Professionals International (MPI) and Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) have selected CAESARS FORUM for their annual conferences.

About CAESARS FORUM

CAESARS FORUM is the $375 million state-of-the-art conference center debuting this March 2020. With 550,000 total square feet of space able to accommodate 10,000 attendees, the conference center will be the first facility of its size built on a single level. CAESARS FORUM will feature two of the world's largest pillarless ballrooms, two 40,000-square-foot ballrooms and 100 break-out rooms, along with FORUM Plaza, Las Vegas' first 100,000-square-foot outdoor meeting and event space. CAESARS FORUM can also be divided into limitless configurations by utilizing more than two miles of airwalls. Located at the center of the Las Vegas Strip, CAESARS FORUM will provide direct access to 8,500 hotel rooms at Harrah's Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience and Flamingo Las Vegas, as well as The LINQ Promenade, the adjacent, open-air entertainment, dining and retail district. When the conference center opens this spring, it will also be globally recognized for its sustainability with a LEED-Silver rating. Find on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, #CAESARSFORUM, #CaesarsMeansBusiness and, for reports from the All Roads Lead to CAESARS FORUM tour, #FollowFORUM.

About Meetings and Events at Caesars Entertainment Corporation

The world's most geographically diversified casino-entertainment company, Caesars Entertainment offers meeting and event planners one dedicated team, united nationwide, committed to providing the most successful meeting experiences possible. With one call or email, planners have access to nearly 40 properties in 20 unique destinations, with 2.1 million square feet of meeting space and more than 40,000 guest rooms. Mix and match properties and venues within a destination under a single contract and minimum. Enjoy elite perks, rewards and privileges with our Caesars Rewards Meeting Diamond Program. For more information, please visit www.CaesarsMeansBusiness.com and www.CAESARSFORUM.com.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

