Caesars Entertainment Announces Release of its 10th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report, Marking a Decade of Positive Impact

"Caesars Entertainment has tens-of-thousands of dedicated employees who, with their sustained focus on corporate social responsibility, have accomplished a lot over the last ten years," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "I could not be prouder to lead a company that consistently makes a positive difference for our team members, our guests, our communities, and to our bottom line."

The Report covers progress made by the Company in 2018 and during the first half of 2019 in six key areas:

Leadership in Responsible Business: Caesars was recognized by the Civic 50 as one of the "Most Community Minded Companies" for the fifth consecutive year and as a "Top 100" Corporate Citizen by the Russell 1000. Caesars continues to be a leader in Responsible Gaming.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: As one key element of our diversity initiative, Caesars has almost achieved its 100% gender pay equity target and continues towards its goal of gender parity in leadership by 2025.

Workplace Excellence: Caesars' team members contributed more than 340,000 hours of community service, while over 90% took active steps to improve their health through our award-winning wellness rewards program.

Protecting the Planet: Caesars reported a 23.7% reduction in Greenhouse Gases since 2011 and was also named to the Supplier Engagement Leader board by the CDP for being among 3% of companies recognized for reducing emissions and lowering climate-related risk.

Inspiring Exceptional Guest Experiences: Caesars introduced new U.S. destinations, including Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing, Indiana Grand Racing and Casino, Harrah's Northern California Casino, while also opening the Caesars Bluewaters Dubai resort.

Company Governance: Caesars maintained its vigilance and focus on compliance, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering, including the launch of an enhanced Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering technology platform.

In the decade since Caesars issued its first CSR report based on the Global Reporting Initiative standards, it has achieved significant cumulative progress in protecting the environment and serving its local communities.

10 Years of Cumulative Progress**

Caesars is pleased to share its progress during the last ten years, as it continues to evolve its role within the corporate social responsibility space:

7,680,796,000 gallons of water saved or avoided in the U.S., which is the equivalent of filling nearly 12,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools

2,234,000 megawatt-hours of energy saved or avoided in the U.S., equaling the average annual use of nearly 208,000 homes

2,091,000 saved or avoided metric tons of greenhouse gases in the U.S., equivalent to emissions from more than 444,000 passenger cars driven for a full year

2,214,685 volunteer hours recorded, equaling more than a thousand full-time workers for a year

Donated more than $743M in charitable contributions to its local communities

In addition to being the first in its industry to publish an annual sustainability report, Caesars also achieved a variety of notable accomplishments including:

Caesars has responded to the CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) Climate questionnaire since 2010, CDP Water questionnaire since 2013 and CDP Supply Chain questionnaire since 2014. Caesars was recognized on the CDLI list in 2015, placed on the A-List for carbon in 2016, the A-List for water in 2017, and added to the Supplier Engagement leader board in 2018.

In 2010, Caesars launched CodeGreen Grants: At Work and At Home to encourage employee-led conservation initiatives and has since gifted more than $250,000 to team members for their environmentally responsible and socially sustainable actions outside of work.

Also, in 2010, Caesars initiated the industry's first Green Meetings & Events certification program to set sustainability standards for events, a program now in its third iteration and renamed Responsible Meetings.

In 2015, Caesars was the first gaming company in the UK to receive accreditation by ACE (Accreditation, Certification and Evaluation), confirming its policies and procedures conform to the Playing Safe Core Code of Practice on Responsible Gaming.

In 2018, Caesars' scope 1, 2 and 3 targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, committing Caesars to the most aggressive climate change mitigation program in the gaming industry.

Also, in 2018, World Series of Poker (WSOP) players raised $2.79 million for ONE DROP, a non-profit that ensures sustainable access to safe water and sanitation for the most vulnerable communities, bringing the total amount raised since 2012 to $23.17 million.

In 2019, Caesars launched the Shared Future Fund, a first of its kind social impact fund designed to create long-term positive change for adult and child victims of human trafficking.

* Figure was calculated using 2,214,685 reported hours multiplied by $25.43, the value of a 2019 volunteer hour as reported by Independent Sector

** Water, energy and GHG calculations use U.S. data only and reflect a 10-year savings that combines actual and avoided reductions measured against the 2008 base year. Year over year improvements are based on intensities metrics to account for changes in Caesars' building footprints; data is annualized and rounded to the nearest thousandth. Equivalency data was calculated using Livestrong, EPA and EPA, accordingly.

