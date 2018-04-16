Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan

"Following substantial improvements to our balance sheet last year, the CEOC repricing lowers CEOC's overall cost of capital, which will provide financial flexibility and benefits to the enterprise," said Mark Frissora, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Entertainment.

The closing of the CEOC repricing transaction is anticipated to occur today.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment is the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Caesars Entertainment is mainly comprised of two wholly owned operating subsidiaries: CEOC, LLC and Caesars Resort Collection, LLC. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions and its portfolio of subsidiaries now operate 47 casinos in 13 U.S. states and five countries. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to environmental sustainability and energy conservation and recognizes the importance of being a responsible steward of the environment. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com.

