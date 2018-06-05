Caesars Entertainment Brings New Brand Licensing Opportunities to Life in New York City

Celebrated chef, author and television personality Giada De Laurentiis curated small bites and sweet treats for the evening, giving guests a taste of her culinary arts inspired by Giada at The Cromwell and Pronto by Giada at Caesars Palace. The Tenors of Rock from Harrah's Las Vegas also took the stage, singing reimagined versions of some of the most beloved rock anthems and biggest songs of all-time.

From a pop-up Montecristo Cigar Bar offering whiskey tasting and cigars to champagne towers and curated cocktails, to giant Jenga and Connect Four games, guests were able to experience each iconic brand that is now available for branding and licensing opportunities around the world:

Caesars Palace: Luxury

Caesars Palace is known for approachable luxury. The Caesars brand has evolved over 50 years, becoming a part of American culture and earning a place in the minds of millions worldwide. Caesars provides high energy fun, unique experiences in top destinations with personalized experiences.

The Cromwell: Luxury Lifestyle Boutique

The Cromwell is an intimate, lifestyle boutique hotel that provides a distinct and curated experience because of its decadent and whimsical design, eclectic nightlife and signature dining offerings. Chic suites and sophisticated rooms feature a contemporary design aesthetic and deluxe amenities.

FLAMINGO: Upscale

Flamingo is the destination where guests can experience a classic Vegas-style resort with resort amenities and a vibrant retro-chic atmosphere that reflect an authentic brand legacy. It is an all-in-one casino and resort offering and the rooms feature sleek, bright designs and decor.

The LINQ: Upscale Select Service

The LINQ is the hospitality destination that makes guests feel as if they can create their own unique and shareable experience. The brand provides a 360° multi-sensory hospitality and entertainment destination that promotes discovery and often attracts millennial adventurers. The LINQ has a fresh, innovative perspective with eco-friendly offerings and modern style.

In April, Caesars Entertainment announced plans to bring the Caesars brand to two hotels in Dubai's Jumeirah Beach region through a relationship with Meraas and to the Puerto Los Cabos region in Mexico for a Caesars Palace branded luxury beachfront resort through a partnership with Grupo Questro. The company also announced it will bring the Harrah's brand to a new tribal casino in California in partnership with the Buena Vista Gaming Authority, an entity of the Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians of California.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment is the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions and its portfolio of subsidiaries now operate 47 casinos in 13 U.S. states and five countries. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to environmental sustainability and energy conservation and recognizes the importance of being a responsible steward of the environment. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com.

