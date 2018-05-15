Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference

Caesars Entertainment President & Chief Executive Officer Mark Frissora and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Eric Hession will speak at 9:40 a.m. Pacific Time. The fireside chat will be audio-only webcasted live and will be available at http://investor.caesars.com. A replay of the presentation will be accessible for 30 days following the live broadcast through the same link provided.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment is the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions and its portfolio of subsidiaries now operate 47 casinos in 13 U.S. states and five countries. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to environmental sustainability and energy conservation and recognizes the importance of being a responsible steward of the environment. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com.

