Caesars Entertainment Enhances The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with Significant Investments in Unique Guest Experience and Innovative Technical Elements

Caesars Entertainment assumes operational control of The Colosseum and begins its partnership with Live Nation, the No. 1 live entertainment promoter in the world. Together, the two industry leaders will elevate the experience for its legendary roster of artists as well as the more than 400,000 guests hosted each year.

"We're thrilled to make the best entertainment experiences in Las Vegas even better by enhancing The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with its innovative design and unique elements," said Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment for Caesars Entertainment. "The timing of these enhancements couldn't be better as Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation now partner to program The Colosseum with a commitment to bring world-class performers to this refreshed, iconic entertainment venue. The best seat in Las Vegas just got better."

"Artist residencies have become the dominant form of theater entertainment in Las Vegas. Fans around the world come to Las Vegas to see their favorite stars perform in intimate settings with incredible productions they can find nowhere else," said Kurt Melien, Live Nation Las Vegas president. "The world's most legendary artists have graced The Colosseum's stage since its inception, and we are excited to partner with Caesars Entertainment to further attract the biggest names in music, creating a hub for live entertainment that is unmatched by any other destination in the world."

Since opening in 2003, The Colosseum changed the live music experience on the Las Vegas Strip by pioneering the modern artist residency model and successfully welcoming entertainment's biggest superstars to the city.

The Colosseum will begin its refresh in early July and marks the first major update to the space since its revolutionary debut on the Las Vegas Strip when it was built for the opening of Celine Dion's epic multi-decade long Las Vegas residency. The Colosseum renovation is set to begin after the final dates of Reba, Brooks & Dunn on July 6 and is slated to reopen again in early fall.

Technical Advancements

Capitalization on technical advancements only recently available, the audio and lighting packages will be upgraded with newer, state-of-the-art equipment. Additionally, the massive LED video screen, known by artists and guests as the venue's awe-inspiring focal point that stretches 110 feet long and 34 feet tall, will be replaced completely, more than doubling its resolution and increasing in size.

In addition to the technical advancements, the award-winning venue will also introduce Las Vegas' first-of-its-kind modular seating capability via an automated lift system, allowing for immense viewing flexibility, enhanced show offerings, and more immersive fan interactions. These modernizations showcase Caesars Entertainment's commitment to providing musical acts with a premier performance atmosphere while continuing to elevate the guest experience.

"While we recognize The Colosseum is already top of its class, these changes will allow for more flexibility in our booking process and give us the opportunity to thrill fans with new and diverse offerings," said Gastwirth. "Our goal is that these modernizations will excite musical acts with an unparalleled stage experience and guests, whether dancing in the now available general admission section, enjoying a show in VIP booths with friends or taking in their favorite singer in a more traditional theater setting, will appreciate the attention to detail we have expanded on for the future of this beautiful venue."

Design Additions

Scéno Plus, the world-renowned theatre designers out of Montreal, returns as the design lead on the project. The original conceivers of The Colosseum, they have been tasked with the delicate job of making changes to the venue without compromising its essence in the consistently awarded theater space, that has been named Billboard Touring Awards "Top Venue Under 5,000" 13 times (the only winner in the category since its introduction in 2005).

"The Colosseum has proven itself not only as a critical and commercial success, but also as a leader in design, as shown by high-caliber projects around the globe all chasing to achieve its same level of elegance and status," said Benoit Panaccio, theatre designer. "Scéno Plus is incredibly proud to return to further advance The Colosseum for today's guests and even prouder to continue our longstanding and successful partnership with Caesars Entertainment."

Additionally, the seating in the venue will be entirely refurbished, updating the plush red seats, none of which is more than 145 feet from the stage, with new custom fabrics for a luxurious and comfortable viewing experience. Also, The Colosseum will now include a new VIP area, complete with banquettes for groups from two to 10 and bottle/cocktail service. For added convenience, the lobby bar will increase in size, allowing for faster service when ordering specialty cocktails, beverages and snacks, while merchandise areas will also move to better accommodate the flow of guests into the theater.

Ownership

With more than 10,000 live events hosted each year and 3 million tickets sold annually, Caesars Entertainment adds the flagship venue to its current portfolio of operating more than 50 venues across 13 states and five countries. Caesars Entertainment along with Live Nation looks to utilize this new leadership role within The Colosseum to continue to trailblaze and reimagine the evolution of the resident artist model and include more limited engagements and tour stops.

About Caesars Palace

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including the newest additions Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN and from Giada De Laurentiis, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy and MR CHOW. From restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is the resort's newest hot spot, featuring craft cocktails, small bites and of course, Rosé. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon by celebrity hairstylist Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Zedd. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Jerry Seinfeld and Mariah Carey. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation & House of Blues Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Mariah Carey at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Blink 182, Billy Idol and Lady Antebellum at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; ZZ Top, Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, Steely Dan and Anita Baker at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Gwen Stefani, Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, Def Leppard, Christina Aguilera and Florida Georgia Line at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

