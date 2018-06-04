Caesars Entertainment Expands Global Reach with Exclusive Resort Licensing & Brand Opportunities

"Caesars Entertainment brings instant brand-recognition, category-leading customer loyalty, unique hospitality and entertainment amenities as well as decades of management expertise to world class partners seeking to deliver distinct lodging and resort experiences to a wide range of consumers," said Mark Frissora, President and CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "Our unmatched experience collaborating with celebrity chefs and entertainers is an especially appealing differentiator to potential partners looking to carve out hospitality niches in gateway cities and resort destinations."

Each of the brands has unique characteristics to serve the different tastes and preferences of Caesars Entertainment guests around the world:

Caesars Palace: Indulgent and Fun Luxury

From its unique Roman architecture, opulent design, mouth-watering culinary experiences, high-energy performances by entertainment idols and once-in-a-lifetime extraordinary events, to the always-welcoming smile of every employee, Caesars makes the everyday truly extraordinary.

FLAMINGO: Vibrant Vegas-Style Resort

Classic Vegas still lives inside our walls— where having a history to be proud of doesn't mean being "outdated." Where other hotels treat history as a remnant of the past, we embrace it, proving there is a reason why Vegas never goes out of style. Walking through Flamingo, guests can feel the essence of vintage Vegas, taste the liquid cool of a dry martini and hear the seductive sounds of the cabaret.

The Cromwell: Luxury Lifestyle Boutique - The Place to "see-and-be-seen."

The Cromwell is an intimate, lifestyle boutique hotel that provides a distinct and curated experience because of its decadent and whimsical design, eclectic nightlife and signature dining offerings. Chic suites and sophisticated rooms feature a contemporary design aesthetic and deluxe amenities.

The LINQ: Social, Sensory and Modern

The LINQ is a 360° full-sensory hospitality and entertainment experience: a curated lifestyle destination that evokes the excitement of exploration and self-expression. It is for those who seek the electric feeling of being in the right place at the right time; where style and culture evolve and envelop each visitor. Social in nature, The LINQ encourages connections and interaction. It immerses guests in a fresh and dynamic atmosphere, sending them on a journey of discovery and ensuring they have an experience that is all their own.

This announcement follows news that that Caesars Entertainment will brand and manage two luxury hotels and a beach club at Meraas' Dubai-based Bluewaters Island development. In late 2018, Bluewaters Island is expected to become home to Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai and Caesars Bluewaters Dubai -- both of which will represent Caesars Entertainment's first non-gaming resorts. Additionally, Caesars recently announced plans to bring a non-gaming Caesars Palace resort to beach-front property along the coast of Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico.

Caesars' value proposition extends beyond its diverse portfolio of established brands. With more than 55 million members, Caesars Entertainment's Total Rewards loyalty program is one the world's largest programs and acts as a tourism driver for the cities and destinations in which it operates. It also prides itself in having an established infrastructure, centralized services and a management team with a proven track record of overseeing 47 properties with 1,200 reservations agents answering phones in 50 languages.

"Our commitment to these two exciting projects demonstrates the demand for Caesars brands in five-star destinations," Mr. Frissora said. "This is only the beginning of what we believe will be continued progress against our strategy to expand the company's non-gaming and gaming businesses presence in a capital efficient manner."

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment is the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions and its portfolio of subsidiaries now operate 47 casinos in 13 U.S. states and five countries. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to environmental sustainability and energy conservation and recognizes the importance of being a responsible steward of the environment. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com.

