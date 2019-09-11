Caesars Entertainment, IMF Are New Keynote Speakers at ISG Digital Business Summit

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent industry leaders from Caesars Entertainment and the International Monetary Fund have joined the roster of world-class speakers presenting at the ninth annual ISG Digital Business Summit, hosted by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Resort in Florida, September 23–24.

Rias Attar, vice president, Enterprise PMO and Strategic Initiatives for Caesars Entertainment, will deliver an industry keynote on Monday, September 23, on how enterprises can develop an action-oriented mindset, adapt a customer-centric approach, leverage proven technology, and enable a healthy culture to deliver positive results.

On Tuesday, September 24, Hervé Tourpe, chief digital officer of the International Monetary Fund, will deliver the keynote presentation, "Impact of Digital on the Global Economy," in which he will discuss the most transformative technologies for the economic growth of nations and explore how governments are re-thinking their national digital strategies to maximize transformation and limit disruption.

Attar and Tourpe join an extensive lineup of technology industry leaders appearing at the event. Among newly added speakers are Harjott Atrii, executive vice president, Cloud & Infrastructure Services, Zensar Technologies; Laurie Brooks, senior principal, Kellogg Company; Diane Drum, customer success executive, SAP; Dr. Susan Hanold, vice president, HCM Strategic Advisory Services, ADP; Michelle Chivunga N, CEO and founder of the CEO Global Policy House and chair of the International Committee, British Blockchain Association; Miska Paulorinne, head of Customer Experience & Digital Strategy, Stefanini Inc., and Anthony Sanchez, business partnership manager, Corporate Systems, Mars Incorporated.

"We are pleased to welcome these prominent industry experts, and the leading enterprises they represent, to the ISG Digital Business Summit," said Shafqat Azim, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions. "We are confident the insights they will share will be immensely valuable to attendees, regardless of their industry, their challenges or their digital transformation progress."

In the ISG Startup Challenge on September 23, three tech-startup entrepreneurs – Nicholas Mohnacky, co-founder and CEO, bnotes; Anuj Bhalla, founder and CEO, serviceMob, and Sean Hinton, founder and CEO of SkyHive Technologies – will pitch heir innovative business solutions and technologies to a panel of industry judges. The winner will be chosen through live audience polling.

The ISG Digital Business Summit is sponsored by Luxoft, ADP, Zensar, Stefanini, Blue Prism, Flexential, NTT Ltd. and V2Soft. Media partners include CMG, HRO Today, SIM Tampa Bay, Tampa Bay Tech and the Virtual Entrepreneurs Association.

The Florida event is the third and final ISG Digital Business Summit this year. The first event was held in London, June 25-26, and the second in Sydney, August 20. For more information about the U.S. event, visit the event website.

