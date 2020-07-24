Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to Report 2020 Second Quarter Results on August 6, 2020

RENO Nev. and LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) will release its financial results for the second quarter 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The company will also host a conference call on August 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, to discuss its results and other matters related to the company.

Participants should dial 877-637-3676, or 832-412-1752 for international callers, and enter Conference ID 3580348 approximately 10 minutes before the call start time. The call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Caesars Entertainment's website at https://investor.caesars.com.

A recording of the live call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 90 days after the event.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

