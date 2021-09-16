Caesars Entertainment Named Sports Betting Partner and Official Casino Partner of the Indianapolis Colts

Naming rights for Lucas Oil Stadium's South Gate, now becoming Caesars South Gate .

. The opening of a Caesars Sportsbook Lounge at the former Blue Room at Lucas Oil Stadium, an entertainment space open to fans 21 and older. Live odds will be displayed on LED screens and Caesars ambassadors will be available to help fans download the Caesars Sportsbook App and place bets.

Caesars Sportsbook's sponsorship of the free-to-play "Pick 6" predictor game on the Colts Mobile App. The Pick 6 Predictor generates a series of six questions about an upcoming game, and fans have the chance to predict the outcome. Correct picks are rewarded with weekly prizes, and all participants are entered into a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas to stay at a Caesars Entertainment resort.

"We've been a proud partner with Caesars properties in Indiana for some time now, but this new partnership expands our ability to offer Colts fans a truly unique experience, whether at Lucas Oil Stadium or watching from home on gameday," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer.

With football season in full swing, Caesars Sportsbook will continue to be integrated into the franchise's media and marketing efforts, bringing exclusive offers and promotions directly to fans through the newly branded sports betting app.

"Expanding our sponsorship with the Colts to serve as their premier sports betting partner and only casino partner is an exciting step in our longstanding relationship," said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "Indiana has been a special place for our company, and we know how passionate these great sports fans are for their home team. Caesars will continue to push for innovation to bring the best in sports experiences, both in-person and on mobile, to the Hoosier State through Caesars Sportsbook and our partnership with the NFL."

The easy-to-navigate Caesars Sportsbook app integrates mobile sports betting with the company's industry leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, where every bet, win or lose, rewards the bettor with Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate. Please play responsibly. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448).

About the Indianapolis Colts

The NFL's Indianapolis Colts strive to entertain, inspire and unite fans and people throughout our city, our state and beyond by winning the right way. Since arriving in Indianapolis in 1984, the Colts have reached the NFL postseason 19 times, winning 11 division titles, two AFC Championships and Super Bowl XLI. In our 68-year history, the franchise has reached seven NFL championship games or Super Bowls, winning four, in 1958, 1959, 1970 and 2006.

Off the field, the Colts are committed to improving the lives of our fellow Hoosiers by building a healthy, inclusive and compassionate community through meaningful outreach, projects and partnerships. The Colts also support current and former players by engaging with them in charitable efforts, helping them leave a legacy of service to the community.

