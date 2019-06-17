Caesars Entertainment Nationally Recognized by Civic 50 as "One of the Most Community-Minded Companies" for Fifth Consecutive Year

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR), one of the world's most diversified gaming and entertainment companies, was nationally recognized for the fifth consecutive year as one of the "Most Community-Minded Companies" by Civic 50, a Points of Light initiative. The Civic 50 provides a national standard for companies with annual revenues of at least $1 billion and showcases how they use their time, skills and other resources to improve the communities in which they do business.

"Caesars Entertainment prides itself on being a good corporate citizen that contributes a long-lasting, positive societal impact on the communities in which we operate," said Jan Jones Blackhurst, Executive Vice President of Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility. "Through the dedication of our remarkable team members, who volunteer their time, plus our leadership and continued commitment to our PEOPLE PLANET PLAY platform, we plan to continue deepening our impact for many years to come."

PEOPLE PLANET PLAY is a strategic alignment of Caesars Entertainment's corporate citizenship initiatives. Within these pillars Caesars recognizes and improves upon its support of the growth and equity of all team members.

Caesars' publicly stated goals and measurable progress align to the PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework.

PEOPLE: Caesars commits to achieve 50/50 representation for women in leadership roles for 2025 and for team members from minority groups in manager roles by 2030.

PLANET: Caesars' global climate change mitigation efforts were approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in 2018, including the goal to reduce carbon emission by 95% by 2050.

PLAY: 30 years ago Caesars introduced the first responsible gaming program informed by science, evaluated objectively and created in conjunction with leading researchers, and remains the industry leader today. As a core element of its commitment to guests and communities, Caesars invests in training team members and, as of 2017, has 52,000 team members trained in responsible gaming.

The Civic 50 winners were announced at The Civic 50 Gala at the Points of Light Conference on volunteering and service in St. Paul, Minnesota, where leaders from across sectors gathered to discuss social innovation, civic engagement and cross-sector collaboration.

"Businesses are an important driver of social good in communities, activated through the power and passion of employees and strategic investment in causes that matter. Companies like Caesars Entertainment are powerful examples of how companies can build and sustain purpose in their brands," said Natalye Paquin, President and CEO of Points of Light.

The Civic 50 survey was administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform The Civic 50 scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

To learn more about The Civic 50, to see a full list of the winners and to access the highlights, trends, benchmarking data and best practices from the 2019 Civic 50, please visit www.Civic50.org.

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in more than 200 cities and partnerships with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages four million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

