Caesars Entertainment Recognized as Most Community-Minded Consumer Discretionary Company 2018

"Caesars Entertainment has been, and will continue to be, dedicated to making a long-lasting, positive societal impact on the communities in which we serve," said Jan Jones Blackhurst, Executive Vice President of Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility. "Our impact is only made possible by the dedication and care of each and every one of our employee volunteers and the leadership of our Foundation. As they support others, we will continue to support them."

PEOPLE PLANET PLAY is a strategic alignment of Caesars Entertainment's corporate citizenship initiatives. Within these pillars Caesars recognizes and improves upon its support of the growth and equity of all team members.

In 2017, Caesars announced a goal to achieve gender equity in leadership roles by 2025. This equity goal also involves Caesars commitment to including 50% minorities or women in manager level roles by 2030.

Caesars is one of over 400 global organizations that has committed to business leadership and policy alignment on climate through the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), and one of just over 100 companies to have their targets approved. Caesars Entertainment committed to:

Reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions 30% by 2025, and 95% by 2050 from a 2011 base-year;



have 60% of suppliers by spend institute science-based GHG reduction targets for their operations by 2023.

Caesars Foundation donated its 61st meal delivery vehicle to Meals on Wheels America (MOWA). From 2003-2017, Caesars has donated 3.3 million to MOWA which has garnered more than 4 million meals for seniors around the country.

The Civic 50 winners were announced at Service Unites 2018, Points of Light's annual conference on volunteering and service in Atlanta, where leaders from across sectors gathered to discuss social innovation, civic engagement and cross-sector collaboration.

"The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America's leading brands," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society's growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work."

The Civic 50 survey was administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform The Civic 50 scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

To learn more about The Civic 50, to see a full list of the winners and to access the highlights, trends, benchmarking data and best practices from the 2018 Civic 50, please visit www.Civic50.org.

