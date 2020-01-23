Caesars Entertainment Recognized as 'Most Responsible' Company by Newsweek Among High-Profile Accolades

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) ("Caesars" or the "Company"), one of the world's most diversified gaming and entertainment companies, concluded 2019 with a run of prominent corporate responsibility recognitions, including being named among the "Most Responsible" companies in America by Newsweek magazine.

Caesars ranked No. 146 on Newsweek's prestigious 300-member list and was the only gaming entity to make the cut. To land on its top 300, the magazine analyzed the 2,000 largest U.S. companies (based on revenues), analyzing publicly available data spanning the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) categories.

"Our 60,000-plus dedicated employees continue to make a meaningful impact within our properties and well beyond," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "As we kick off a New Year and new decade, we're looking to grow on the commitments we've made and continue to make a lasting impact on the communities we serve."

In addition to the Newsweek honor, Caesars received a perfect score of 100 percent in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for the 13th consecutive year, earning the designation as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality." The index is a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices as they pertain to LGBTQ employees, covering criteria including domestic partner benefits and supplier diversity.

Caesars was also notably named to Corporate Responsibility (CR) Magazine's coveted "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list, ranking No. 72 based on its environmental, social and corporate governance performance among U.S. public companies. Caesars was a standout in environmental categories within CR Magazine's evaluation, ranking No. 4 on Climate Change and No.15 on Environment.

To kick off 2020, Caesars was named to global environmental impact nonprofit CDP's A List for climate action, based on the company's climate disclosure in 2019 and efforts to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy. Approximately 2 percent of companies receive A List status, further signifying Caesars' high performance among the thousands that were scored.

Keeping the momentum going in early 2020 and beyond, the company will build on its award-winning work within the environmental, social and corporate governance space through a number of initiatives. These efforts include the continuation of its Economic Equity Tour, launched by Caesars and Caesars Foundation in 2019. Hitting six cities last year, the tour will visit eight cities in 2020 with an end-goal of creating thriving communities for the ultimate betterment of those respective communities. The tour provides capacity-building and development of local nonprofits as well as small, locally owned businesses. As part of the Economic Equity Tour, informative sessions are led by national experts and attendees may sign up for engagements focused on workforce development, nonprofit leadership, financial empowerment, small business development and more.

Additionally, in 2020, Caesars is entering its 18th year of partnership with Meals on Wheels America, working together to combat the issues of senior hunger and isolation nationwide. Caesars has donated nearly $3.3 million to the nonprofit and gifted 61 meal delivery vehicles since 2002 to help the 5.5 million food insecure seniors across the country and combat social isolation, which affects 1 in 5 seniors and contributes to an additional $6.7 billion in Medicare spending each year. In spring 2020, Caesars will bring additional attention to these issues by hosting a summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, focused on finding solutions.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation: Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment

Related Links

https://www.caesars.com/corporate

