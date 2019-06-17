Caesars Entertainment Recognized by Computerworld as "Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT"

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDG's Computerworld today announced Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR), one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers, is one of the "Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT." Companies are selected based on their ability to challenge their information technology (IT) team members while providing great benefits and compensation. Ranking 26th on the list for midsize organizations, Caesars Entertainment was selected for its job training, career advancement opportunities, team member recognition, leadership accessibility and flexible work schedules.

"Caesars Entertainment's IT department is leading the company through a digital transformation that would not be possible without our innovative team members who are passionate about being the dominant digital leader in the hospitality, gaming and entertainment industry," said Les Ottolenghi, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. "As our most valuable asset, it is important that Caesars invest in our valuable team members and celebrate their success. Recognition from Computerworld validates everything we, the Caesars IT department, work for and the award speaks volumes about the remarkable culture at our company."

The tenure of Caesars Entertainment's IT team members speaks to the success of the company's culture. With an average 9.5 years, team members have the opportunity to grow their careers through multiple roles and mentorships. This is a direct result of continuous development, training and Caesars Entertainment's ability to recognize and celebrate its employees as its most important asset.

The company's IT professionals have been instrumental in developing the technology that underpins the innovative guest experiences the company offers. These efforts have exposed Caesars IT team members to new technologies and a pathway to gaining incomparable expertise in emerging fields.

"The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on finding and holding on to the best people," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to diversity and to improved communication and teamwork."

Organizations recognized on the list are also included in coverage on Computerworld.com, along with the full list of honorees for the 2019 "Best Places to Work in IT" survey.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT list

The Best Places to Work in Information Technology (IT) list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment Corporation