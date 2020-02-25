Caesars Entertainment Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) ("CEC," "Caesars," "Caesars Entertainment," or the "Company") today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results as summarized in the discussion below, which highlights certain GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures on a consolidated basis.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Fourth quarter net revenues increased 2.6%, or $54 million , from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion .

, from to . Fourth quarter income from operations increased 77.0%, or $77 million , from $100 million to $177 million .

, from to . Fourth quarter net income/(loss) decreased $502 million , from income of $198 million to a loss of $304 million .

, from income of to a loss of . Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 2.8%, or $16 million , from $567 million to $583 million .

, from to . Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, excluding Rio, increased 3.4%, or $19 million , to $572 million .

Full Year Highlights

Full year net revenues increased 4.2%, or $351 million , from $8.39 billion to $8.74 billion .

, from to . Full year income from operations decreased 16.4%, or $121 million , from $739 million to $618 million .

, from to . Full year net income/(loss) decreased $1.50 billion , from income of $303 million to a loss of $1.20 billion .

, from income of to a loss of . Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 4.2%, or $97 million , from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion .

"Caesars Entertainment delivered another quarter of solid operational performance," said Tony Rodio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Entertainment. "Caesars' results were largely driven by the strong demand at our Las Vegas properties, excellent cost controls, and the addition of sports betting in several states which drove increased visitation. In addition, our focus on costs and operating efficiencies across the company contributed to the excellent performance." he added.

Additional Developments

Completed Sale of the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

On December 5, 2019, the Company announced it has completed the previously announced sale of the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino for $516.3 million. Caesars will continue to manage and operate the Rio for a minimum of two years through a lease agreement, and the property will remain part of the Caesars Rewards network during the term of the lease.

Stockholders Approve Merger of Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts

On November 15, 2019, Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. announced that at separate Special Meetings of Stockholders, their respective stockholders approved certain actions in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (the "Merger"). The transaction is expected to be consummated in the first half of 2020 and remains subject to the receipt of certain regulatory gaming and other approvals, and other closing conditions.

Sale of Harrah's Reno

On January 15, 2020, Caesars Entertainment and VICI Properties Inc. announced an agreement to sell Harrah's Reno for $50 million. The proceeds of the transaction shall be split 75% to VICI and 25% to Caesars. Under the terms of the agreement, Caesars will continue to operate the property upon closing of the transaction, which will allow Caesars to cease operations at the property during the second half of 2020.

Basis of Presentation

Certain additional non-GAAP financial measures have been added to highlight the results of the Company. "Hold adjusted" results are adjusted to reflect the hold we achieved compared to the hold we expected. See the table at the end of this press release for the reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP presentations.

This release also includes the indicators ADR and RevPAR. See Supplemental Information in this release for information regarding how we define ADR and RevPAR. Our definition and calculation of ADR and RevPAR may be different than the definition and calculation of similarly titled indicators presented by other companies.

Financial Results

Caesars views each property as an operating segment and aggregates such properties into three regionally-focused reportable segments: (i) Las Vegas, (ii) Other U.S. and (iii) All Other, which is consistent with how Caesars manages the business. The results of each reportable segment presented below are consistent with the way management assesses these results and allocates resources, which is a consolidated view that adjusts for the effect of certain transactions between reportable segments within Caesars. "All Other" includes managed, international and other properties as well as parent and other adjustments to reconcile to consolidated Caesars results.

Net Revenues

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

2019

2018

$ Change

% Change Las Vegas $ 989



$ 949



$ 40



4.2%



$ 3,919



$ 3,753



$ 166



4.4%

Other U.S. 1,032



1,014



18



1.8%



4,225



4,047



178



4.4%

All Other 148



152



(4)



(2.6)%



598



591



7



1.2%

Caesars $ 2,169



$ 2,115



$ 54



2.6%



$ 8,742



$ 8,391



$ 351



4.2%



During the fourth quarter of 2019, net revenues increased $54 million as compared to 2018 driven by growth in all business verticals, with significant growth in Las Vegas due to healthy consumer demand and a higher cash customer mix. Other U.S. net revenues increased $18 million year over year primarily due to growth in Iowa and Indiana as a result of our new sportsbooks and better results in Atlantic City. All Other net revenues decreased $4 million year over year, primarily due to lower gaming volumes in the UK, offset by one-time payments to CIE for early terminations of WSOP licensing agreements. Across all of our casino properties, hold had a favorable impact of $5 million to $10 million this quarter compared to the prior year, and was $10 million to $15 million above our expectations.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, net revenues increased $351 million as compared to 2018 driven primarily by the acquisition of Centaur in July 2018, strong Las Vegas results and favorable hold. These positive factors were offset by lower gaming volume at our Atlantic City properties as a result of increased competition and inclement weather across some of our properties. Across all of our casino properties, hold had a favorable impact of $60 million to $65 million this year compared to the prior year and was $30 million to $35 million above our expectations.

Income from Operations

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

2019

2018

$ Change

% Change Las Vegas $ 224



$ 181



$ 43



23.8%



$ 560



$ 716



$ (156)



(21.8)%

Other U.S. 57



45



12



26.7%



525



434



91



21.0%

All Other (104)



(126)



22



17.5%



(467)



(411)



(56)



(13.6)%

Caesars $ 177



$ 100



$ 77



77.0%



$ 618



$ 739



$ (121)



(16.4)%



During the fourth quarter of 2019, income from operations increased $77 million primarily due to a $54 million increase in net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 2018, as explained above. The decrease in operating expenses of $23 million also contributed to the increase of income from operations. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to a decrease in depreciation and amortization expense of $24 million, due to high accelerated depreciation in 2018 related to certain renovation projects in 2018, and lower impairment charges related to goodwill compared to 2018 and lower impairment charges related to tangible and other intangible assets related to Horseshoe Hammond in 2019. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in property, general, administrative and other primarily due to expenses related to payroll and our sports partnerships.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, income from operations decreased $121 million compared with 2018 due to an increase in operating expenses of $472 million offset by an increase in net revenue of $351 million in 2019 compared with 2018, as explained above. Operating expenses increased $223 million as a result of our acquisition of Centaur in 2018. Impairment of tangible and other intangible assets increased by $406 million due to the recognition of impairment charges in 2019 related to land and buildings and gaming rights. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $151 million in depreciation and amortization expense, excluding Centaur, primarily due to higher depreciation expense in 2018 from disposals of property and equipment related to renovation projects at certain Las Vegas properties and accelerated depreciation of assets.

Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Caesars

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

2019

2018

$ Change

% Change Las Vegas $ 139



$ 98



$ 41



41.8%



$ 229



$ 392



$ (163)



(41.6)%

Other U.S. (85)



(98)



13



13.3%



(46)



(122)



76



62.3%

All Other (358)



198



(556)



*



(1,378)



33



(1,411)



*

Caesars $ (304)



$ 198



$ (502)



*



$ (1,195)



$ 303



$ (1,498)



*







* Percentage is not meaningful.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, net income/(loss) attributable to Caesars decreased $502 million from net income of $198 million to net loss of $304 million due to an increase in other loss of $627 million primarily due to a change in the fair value of the derivative liability related to the conversion option of CEC's 5.00% convertible senior notes maturing in 2024 (the "CEC Convertible Notes"), offset by an increase of $43 million in tax benefit and an increase of $77 million in income from operations, as explained above.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, net income/(loss) attributable to Caesars decreased $1.5 billion from net income of $303 million to net loss of $1.2 billion due to an increase in other loss of $1.38 billion primarily due to a year over year change in the fair value of the derivative liability related to the CEC Convertible Notes. In addition, a $44 million change in the fair value of disputed claims liability related to Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, Inc.'s emergence from bankruptcy in 2017, and an increase in interest expense of $24 million as a result of our failed sale-leaseback financing obligations also contributed to the decrease of net income/(loss) attributable to Caesars. Income from operations also decreased $121 million in 2019 compared with 2018, as explained above. These were partially offset by an increase of $20 million in tax benefit.

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

2019

2018

$ Change

% Change Las Vegas $ 363



$ 351



$ 12



3.4%



$ 1,468



$ 1,362



$ 106



7.8%

Other U.S. 247



230



17



7.4%



1,052



1,014



38



3.7%

All Other (27)



(14)



(13)



(92.9)%



(115)



(68)



(47)



(69.1)%

Caesars $ 583



$ 567



$ 16



2.8%



$ 2,405



$ 2,308



$ 97



4.2%













(1) See the Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, adjusted EBITDA improved $16 million as compared to 2018 driven primarily by the increase in revenues explained above and excellent cost controls across the properties and corporate office, including a reduction in payroll and professional services expenses. This increase was offset by continued investments in sports sponsorships. Across all of our casinos, hold had a favorable impact of $0 to $5 million year over year and was $5 million to $10 million above our expectations. Excluding the performance at Rio, adjusted EBITDA improved $19 million to $572 million as compared to 2018.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, adjusted EBITDA improved $97 million as compared to 2018 due to strong Las Vegas results and the acquisition of Centaur in July 2018, offset by competition in Atlantic City and increased investments in sports sponsorships. Across all of our casinos, hold had a favorable impact of $40 million to $45 million year over year and was $20 million to $25 million above our expectations.

Cash and Available Revolver Capacity

(In millions) December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,755

Revolver capacity 1,200

Revolver capacity committed to letters of credit (64)

Total liquidity $ 2,891



CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues













Casino $ 1,108



$ 1,100



$ 4,448



$ 4,247

Food and beverage 402



392



1,618



1,574

Rooms 379



369



1,581



1,519

Other revenue 213



189



824



789

Management fees 14



14



59



60

Reimbursed management costs 53



51



212



202

Net revenues 2,169



2,115



8,742



8,391

Operating expenses













Direct













Casino 624



630



2,511



2,380

Food and beverage 280



276



1,113



1,092

Rooms 122



117



486



472

Property, general, administrative, and other 478



439



1,882



1,796

Reimbursable management costs 53



51



212



202

Depreciation and amortization 278



302



1,021



1,145

Impairment of goodwill 27



43



27



43

Impairment of tangible and other intangible assets 11



35



441



35

Corporate expense 69



95



295



332

Other operating costs 50



27



136



155

Total operating expenses 1,992



2,015



8,124



7,652

Income from operations 177



100



618



739

Interest expense (337)



(341)



(1,370)



(1,346)

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



—



(1)

Other income/(loss) (175)



452



(587)



791

Income/(loss) before income taxes (335)



211



(1,339)



183

Income tax benefit/(provision) 30



(13)



141



121

Net income/(loss) (305)



198



(1,198)



304

Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 1



—



3



(1)

Net income/(loss) attributable to Caesars $ (304)



$ 198



$ (1,195)



$ 303

















Earnings/(loss) per share - basic and diluted













Basic earnings/(loss) per share $ (0.45)



$ 0.29



$ (1.77)



$ 0.44

Diluted loss per share (0.45)



(0.15)



(1.77)



(0.25)



CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



As of December 31, (In millions) 2019

2018 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents ($8 and $14 attributable to our VIEs) $ 1,755



$ 1,491

Restricted cash 117



115

Receivables, net 437



457

Due from affiliates, net 41



6

Prepayments and other current assets ($4 and $6 attributable to our VIEs) 174



155

Inventories 35



41

Assets held for sale 50



—

Total current assets 2,609



2,265

Property and equipment, net ($212 and $137 attributable to our VIEs) 14,976



16,045

Goodwill 4,012



4,044

Intangible assets other than goodwill 2,824



2,977

Restricted cash 12



51

Deferred income taxes 2



10

Deferred charges and other assets ($26 and $35 attributable to our VIEs) 910



383

Total assets $ 25,345



$ 25,775









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable ($97 and $41 attributable to our VIEs) $ 444



$ 399

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities ($2 and $1 attributable to our VIEs) 1,323



1,217

Interest payable 33



56

Contract liabilities 178



144

Current portion of financing obligations 21



20

Current portion of long-term debt 64



164

Total current liabilities 2,063



2,000

Financing obligations 10,070



10,057

Long-term debt 8,478



8,801

Deferred income taxes 555



730

Deferred credits and other liabilities ($18 and $5 attributable to our VIEs) 1,968



849

Total liabilities 23,134



22,437

Stockholders' equity





Common stock 7



7

Treasury stock (510)



(485)

Additional paid-in capital 14,262



14,124

Accumulated deficit (11,567)



(10,372)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61)



(24)

Total Caesars stockholders' equity 2,131



3,250

Noncontrolling interests 80



88

Total stockholders' equity 2,211



3,338

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,345



$ 25,775



CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Years Ended December 31, (In millions) 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income/(loss) $ (1,198)



$ 304

Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to cash flows from operating activities:





Interest accrued on financing obligations 131



142

Deferred income taxes (152)



(145)

Depreciation and amortization 1,021



1,145

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



1

Change in fair value of derivative liability 620



(697)

Operating lease expense 35



—

Stock-based compensation expense 88



79

Amortization of deferred finance costs and debt discount/premium 17



15

Provision for doubtful accounts 26



21

Impairment of goodwill 27



43

Impairment of intangible and tangible assets 441



35

Other non-cash adjustments to net income/(loss) 17



(28)

Net changes in:





Accounts receivable (9)



14

Due from affiliates, net (35)



5

Inventories, prepayments and other current assets (14)



76

Deferred charges and other assets 20



(69)

Accounts payable 6



(78)

Interest payable (24)



19

Accrued expenses 11



(101)

Contract liabilities 47



18

Operating lease liability (34)



—

Deferred credits and other liabilities (42)



(6)

Other 8



(7)

Cash flows provided by operating activities 1,007



786

Cash flows from investing activities





Acquisition of property and equipment, net of change in related payables (829)



(565)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —



(1,578)

Proceeds from sale of Rio 470



—

Payments to acquire certain gaming rights —



(20)

Payments to acquire investments (13)



(22)

Proceeds from the sale and maturity of investments 32



43

Other 12



7

Cash flows used in investing activities (328)



(2,135)

Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from long-term debt and revolving credit facilities —



1,167

Debt issuance and extension costs and fees (28)



(5)

Repayments of long-term debt and revolving credit facilities (414)



(1,130)

Proceeds from sale-leaseback financing arrangement —



745

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 47



6

Repurchase of common stock —



(311)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (28)



(22)

Financing obligation payments (22)



(173)

Contributions from noncontrolling interest owners —



20

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners (1)



—

Cash flows provided by/(used in) financing activities (446)



297









Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash classified as assets held for sale (6)



—









Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 227



(1,052)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,657



2,709

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,884



$ 1,657









Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Cash paid for interest $ 1,259



$ 1,169

Cash paid for income taxes 6



8

Other non-cash investing and financing activities:





ROU assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 104



—

Change in accrued capital expenditures 62



149

Deferred consideration for acquisition of Centaur —



66

Financing for sale of Rio 34



—



CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Average daily rate ("ADR") is calculated as the cash or comp revenue recognized during the period divided by the corresponding rooms occupied. Total ADR is calculated as total room revenue divided by total rooms occupied.

Revenue per available room ("RevPAR") is calculated as the total room revenue recognized during the period divided by total room nights available for the period.

Property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is presented as a measure of the Company's performance. Property EBITDA is defined as revenues less property operating expenses and is comprised of net income/(loss) before (i) interest expense, including finance obligation expenses, net of interest capitalized and interest income, (ii) income tax (benefit)/provision, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) corporate expenses, (v) certain items that the Company does not consider indicative of its ongoing operating performance at an operating property level, and (vi) lease payments associated with our financing obligation. Included in Adjusted EBITDA is property rent expense of $3 million and $12 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, related to certain land parcels leased from VICI.

In evaluating property EBITDA you should be aware that, in the future, the Company may incur expenses that are the same or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The presentation of Property EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or unexpected items.

Property EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in our industry and should not be construed as an alternative to net income/(loss) as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or "U.S. GAAP")). Property EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies within the industry. Property EBITDA is included because management uses property EBITDA to measure performance and allocate resources, and believes that property EBITDA provides investors with additional information consistent with that used by management.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash and other items as exhibited in the following reconciliation and is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA provides investors with additional information and allows a better understanding of the results of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long-term benefit of the Company. In addition, compensation of management is in part determined by reference to certain of such financial information. As a result, we believe this supplemental information is useful to investors who are trying to understand the results of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin is included because management uses adjusted EBITDA margin to measure performance and allocate resources, and believes that adjusted EBITDA margin provides investors with additional information consistent with that used by management.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

In addition, we present adjusted EBITDA, further adjusted to show the impact on the period of the hold we achieved versus the hold we expected. Management believes presentation of this further adjusted information allows a better understanding of the materiality of those impacts relative to the Company's overall performance.

The following tables reconcile net income/(loss) attributable to Caesars Entertainment Corporation to property EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated and reconciles hold adjusted results.

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (Dollars in millions) Las Vegas

Other U.S.

All Other (f)

CEC

Las Vegas

Other U.S.

All Other (f)

CEC Net income/(loss) attributable to Caesars $ 139



$ (85)



$ (358)



$ (304)



$ 98



$ (98)



$ 198



$ 198

Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



(1)



(1)



—



1



(1)



—

Income tax (benefit)/provision —



—



(30)



(30)



—



—



13



13

Other (income)/loss (a) 3



(2)



174



175



1



—



(453)



(452)

Interest expense 1 82



144



111



337



82



142



117



341

Depreciation and amortization 2 127



143



8



278



159



130



13



302

Impairment of goodwill —



27



—



27



—



17



26



43

Impairment of tangible and other intangible assets —



11



—



11



—



26



9



35

Corporate expense —



—



69



69



—



—



95



95

Other operating costs (b) 10



6



34



50



10



8



9



27

Property EBITDA 361



244



7



612



350



226



26



602

Corporate expense —



—



(69)



(69)



—



—



(95)



(95)

Stock-based compensation expense (c) 2



3



21



26



2



3



19



24

Other items (d) —



—



14



14



(1)



1



36



36

Adjusted EBITDA $ 363



$ 247



$ (27)



$ 583



$ 351



$ 230



$ (14)



$ 567

































Net revenues $ 989



$ 1,032



$ 148



$ 2,169



$ 949



$ 1,014



$ 152



$ 2,115

Adjusted EBITDA margin (e) 36.7%



23.9%



(18.2)%



26.9%



37.0%



22.7%



(9.2)%



26.8%

































Interest expense on debt $ 1



$ —



$ 108



$ 109



$ —



$ 2



$ 112



$ 114

Interest expense on financing obligations 81



144



3



228



82



140



5



227

1Interest expense $ 82



$ 144



$ 111



$ 337



$ 82



$ 142



$ 117



$ 341

































Cash payments on financing obligations (incl. principal) $ 98



$ 166



$ 4



$ 268



$ 72



$ 162



$ —



$ 234

































Depreciation and amortization expense $ 83



$ 54



$ 8



$ 145



$ 111



$ 63



$ 13



$ 187

Depreciation on failed sale-leaseback assets 44



89



—



133



48



67



—



115

2Depreciation and amortization $ 127



$ 143



$ 8



$ 278



$ 159



$ 130



$ 13



$ 302



CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Year Ended December 31, 2019

Year Ended December 31, 2018 (Dollars in millions) Las Vegas

Other U.S.

All Other (f)

CEC

Las Vegas

Other U.S.

All Other (f)

CEC Net income/(loss) attributable to Caesars $ 229



$ (46)



$ (1,378)



$ (1,195)



$ 392



$ (122)



$ 33



$ 303

Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



(3)



(3)



—



2



(1)



1

Income tax benefit —



—



(141)



(141)



—



—



(121)



(121)

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



—



—



—



—



1



1

Other (income)/loss (a) 1



(1)



587



587



(3)



(2)



(786)



(791)

Interest expense 1 330



572



468



1,370



327



556



463



1,346

Depreciation and amortization 2 495



455



71



1,021



582



501



62



1,145

Impairment of goodwill —



27



—



27



—



17



26



43

Impairment of tangible and other intangible assets 380



11



50



441



—



26



9



35

Corporate expense —



—



295



295



—



—



332



332

Other operating costs (b) 22



22



92



136



52



21



82



155

Property EBITDA 1,457



1,040



41



2,538



1,350



999



100



2,449

Corporate expense —



—



(295)



(295)



—



—



(332)



(332)

Stock-based compensation expense (c) 8



10



70



88



8



10



61



79

Other items (d) 3



2



69



74



4



5



103



112

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,468



$ 1,052



$ (115)



$ 2,405



$ 1,362



$ 1,014



$ (68)



$ 2,308

































Net revenues $ 3,919



$ 4,225



$ 598



$ 8,742



$ 3,753



$ 4,047



$ 591



$ 8,391

Adjusted EBITDA margin (e) 37.5%



24.9%



(19.2)%



27.5%



36.3%



25.1%



(11.5)%



27.5%

































Interest expense on debt $ 3



$ 1



$ 456



$ 460



$ 2



$ 4



$ 451



$ 457

Interest expense on financing obligations 327



571



12



910



325



552



12



889

1Interest expense $ 330



$ 572



$ 468



$ 1,370



$ 327



$ 556



$ 463



$ 1,346

































Cash payments on financing obligations (incl. principal) $ 318



$ 494



$ 10



$ 822



$ 248



$ 477



$ —



$ 725

































Depreciation and amortization expense $ 313



$ 165



$ 71



$ 549



$ 383



$ 210



$ 62



$ 655

Depreciation on failed sale-leaseback assets 182



290



—



472



199



291



—



490

2Depreciation and amortization $ 495



$ 455



$ 71



$ 1,021



$ 582



$ 501



$ 62



$ 1,145



CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - 2019 DATA EXCLUDING RIO ALL-SUITE HOTEL & CASINO ("RIO") RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Dollars in millions) CEC

Less: Rio

CEC

Excluding

Rio

Las Vegas

Other U.S.

All Other (f)

CEC

Excluding

Rio Net income/(loss) attributable to Caesars $ (304)



$ (2)



$ (306)



$ 137



$ (85)



$ (358)



$ (306)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)



—



(1)



—



—



(1)



(1)

Income tax benefit (30)



—



(30)



—



—



(30)



(30)

Other (income)/loss (a) 175



—



175



3



(2)



174



175

Interest expense 337



—



337



82



144



111



337

Depreciation and amortization 278



(2)



276



125



143



8



276

Impairment of goodwill 27



—



27



—



27



—



27

Impairment of tangible and other intangible assets 11



—



11



—



11



—



11

Corporate expense 69



—



69



—



—



69



69

Other operating costs (b) 50



(7)



43



3



6



34



43

Property EBITDA 612



(11)



601



350



244



7



601

Corporate expense (69)



—



(69)



—



—



(69)



(69)

Stock-based compensation expense (c) 26



—



26



2



3



21



26

Other items (d) 14



—



14



—



—



14



14

Adjusted EBITDA $ 583



$ (11)



$ 572



$ 352



$ 247



$ (27)



$ 572





























Net revenues $ 2,169



$ (68)



$ 2,101



$ 921



$ 1,032



$ 148



$ 2,101

Adjusted EBITDA margin (e) 26.9%



16.2%



27.2%



38.2%



23.9%



(18.2)%



27.2%















(a) Amounts include changes in fair value of the derivative liability related to the conversion option of the CEC Convertible Notes and the disputed claims liability as well as interest and dividend income. (b) Amounts primarily represent costs incurred in connection with development activities and reorganization activities, and/or recoveries associated with such items, including acquisition and integration costs, contract exit fees (including exiting the fully bundled sales system of NV Energy for electric service at our Nevada properties), lease termination costs (2018 only), regulatory settlements, weather related property closure costs, severance costs, gains and losses on asset sales, demolition costs, and project opening costs. (c) Amounts represent stock-based compensation expense related to shares, stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, and market-based stock units granted to the Company's employees. (d Amounts include other add-backs and deductions to arrive at adjusted EBITDA but not separately identified such as professional and consulting services, sign-on and retention bonuses, business optimization expenses and transformation expenses, litigation awards and settlements. (e) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues. (f) Amounts include eliminating adjustments and other adjustments to reconcile to consolidated CEC adjusted EBITDA.

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATIONS OF HOLD ADJUSTED REVENUE AND HOLD ADJUSTED EBITDA



Year Ended December 31, 2019

Year Ended December 31, 2018







(Dollars in millions) CEC

Favorable

Hold

Adjusted

CEC

CEC

Unfavorable

Hold

Adjusted

CEC

$ Change

% Change Net revenues $ 8,742



$ (31)



$ 8,711



$ 8,391



$ 28



$ 8,419



$ 292



3.5%

Adjusted EBITDA 2,405



(21)



2,384



2,308



20



2,328



56



2.4%



SOURCE Caesars Entertainment Corporation