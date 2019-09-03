Caesars Entertainment Running Sports Betting in Seven States, 16 Months After Supreme Court Ruling

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers, reports that just over a year after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down the federal Professional and Amateur Act (PASPA) they have successfully launched new businesses and strategic partnerships, capitalizing on the rapid expansion of sports betting across the U.S.

Since last August, Caesars Entertainment has expanded its sports betting footprint to include Caesars branded sports books in seven states (Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Iowa, Indiana and New York) totaling 29 locations in operation by the end of September. In addition, Caesars offers mobile sports betting in Nevada, New Jersey and, pending regulatory approval, will launch in Pennsylvania Q4 2019. For example, one of Caesars Entertainment's properties in Biloxi, Mississippi, experienced a month over month attendance increase of 10%, beverage sales up 300% and improved overall gaming revenue from new-to-brand and re-activated customers as a result of the new sports book opening.

"The sports betting landscape continues to evolve and Caesars Entertainment is leading the industry by offering new and innovative ways for fans to engage with sports-related content while placing their bets in a sports book or through a mobile app," said Christian Stuart, Executive Vice President of Gaming & Interactive at Caesars Entertainment. "Our coveted partnerships, especially those in the broadcast space, have increased brand recognition for Caesars while also providing guests and sports fans new sports betting related content and experiences to enjoy."

Caesars Entertainment is the official supplier of odds information for ESPN and Turner Sports, two of the most influential brands in all of sports media. Both companies are engaging fans through broadcast studios at The LINQ Hotel & Experience (ESPN studio opening this winter) and Caesars Palace (Bleacher Report) on the Las Vegas Strip.

