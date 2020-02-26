Caesarstone Distribution Expands to 2,000+ Home Depot Stores Nationwide

"At Caesarstone, we are focused on being where consumers shop and purchase," said Elizabeth Margles VP of Marketing Caesarstone North America. "The Home Depot is a proven destination for those looking for the best in surfacing materials. The color palette was carefully selected to enhance the current product offering at The Home Depot, both online and in store. This launch will allow the two brands to reach consumers together for the first time and help broaden awareness of the highest quality quartz surface in the market. Caesarstone is the only quartz surface to carry the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval further supporting consumers who look for product integrity and beautiful design."

The Home Depot will feature 13 of Caesarstone's colors on its quarry wall, all carefully curated for its shoppers. Colors range from the lightly colored and patterned 5110 Alpine Mist and 5111 Statuario Nuvo to the mid-toned grey of 6003 Coastal Grey to the darker industrial looks of 4044 Airy Concrete and 4033 Rugged Concrete. Each of the colors will be available in 2cm and 3cm thicknesses. Like all Caesarstone quartz surfaces, the colors featured at The Home Depot are the ultimate combination of nature and technology: premium, high-quality quartz that is nonporous, durable, flexible, scratch and stain resistant, mold and mildew resistant, and lower maintenance than other natural surface materials.

Caesarstone is the design leader in the surfacing industry, born out of the relationships built with the A&D (architecture & design) and K&B (kitchen & bath) design communities. These partners will continue to offer the full Caesarstone color line.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone is a leading manufacturer of premium quality quartz surfaces. Established in 1987, the company pioneered high-quality surfaces utilizing advanced technologies and expertise. Caesarstone continues to lead the industry with new trends and colors of high-quality surface consisting of up to 93% quartz, they retain the cool tactile qualities of nature's strong stones with enormous application possibilities including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, wall paneling, furniture and more. Caesarstone offers a product that is highly functional, design forward and beautiful. The unique and rich variety of colors, patterns and textures enable customers to find their 'ultimate surface' and create their own unique space. Caesarstone's extensive designs are constantly evolving and developing to meet the latest global trends and the highest level of international quality standards. More information on Caesarstone: www.caesarstoneus.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram

Press Contact: K+J Agency, LLC

Karen Peterson, karen@kj-agency.com, +1.917.553.7638

Joanne Gibbs, jo@kj-agency.com, +1.917.797.4698

SOURCE Caesarstone

Related Links

http://www.caesarstoneus.com

