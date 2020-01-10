Caesarstone Gets New For KBIS, Debuting Outdoor: A First for Caesarstone & Three New Dark-Hued Colors & The New Natural Finish

The revolutionary new OUTDOOR line will include three colors: PALM SHADE 515 (white with a subtle warm veining), MIDDAY 405 (with a white concrete look), and CLEARSKIES 406 (a pale grey concrete look) . The weather-resistant qualities of the new OUTDOOR designs will enable architects, designers, builders, and homeowners alike to utilize Caesarstone in outdoor environments like patios, outside kitchens, bars, rooftops, and more. Like all Caesarstone quartz surfaces, the OUTDOOR designs are the ultimate combination of nature and technology: premium, high-quality quartz that is nonporous, durable, flexible, scratch and stain resistant, mold and mildew resistant, and lower maintenance than other natural surface materials. The OUTDOOR collection carries a ten-year warranty and has been extensively tested in high heat, harsh sunlight and temperature variations where its color consistency and product integrity remain intact.

The first three new colors for the Caesarstone 2020 palette, OXIDIAN, EMPIRA BLACK, and BLACK TEMPAL have a textured matte finish that caters to a more dramatic look. The finish highlights the stone and enhances its depth of color. OXIDIAN, EMPIRA BLACK, and BLACK TEMPAL expand on Caesarstone's 2019 "Seasons" campaign and darken the mood with deeper hues—so appropriate for a winter introduction. The trio follows the "Spring Into Light" introductions from 2019: EMPIRA WHITE (part of the Supernatural collection) and PRIMORDIA (from the Metropolitan collection).

"We are so proud and excited to introduce OUTDOOR to Caesarstone's already expansive collection of quartz surfaces," said Elizabeth Margles, VP of Marketing Caesarstone North America. "With today's emphasis on year-round outdoor entertaining, Caesarstone will now be the one-and-only resource for quartz surfaces, both for the design professional and homeowner, inside and outside. And who better to bring our vision to life than Nate Berkus! We're thrilled to be partnering with him for KBIS and can't wait to show off his installation to everyone in January."

"Casearstone has always been a trusted brand, offering high design and quality, and a product that can live up to real life living," said Nate Berkus." I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with them this year at KBIS as they showcase their new offerings for 2020."

More on the Black colors: Transformed alloys such as bronze, steel and cast iron have woven a dramatic spell over contemporary design; fuelling consumers' insatiable desire for metallic finishes and capturing the mysterious essence of alchemy.

OXIDIAN : Caesarstone has developed a pleasingly aged surface, while maintaining the practical durability and easy care synonymous with all its products. The innovative dark grey metal base has true depth, thanks to a textured matte finish that can be felt, and marked with an oxidized russet effect distributed unevenly like real rust.

: Caesarstone has developed a pleasingly aged surface, while maintaining the practical durability and easy care synonymous with all its products. The innovative dark grey metal base has true depth, thanks to a textured matte finish that can be felt, and marked with an oxidized russet effect distributed unevenly like real rust. BLACK TEMPAL : A new development layered with emotion and depth. Soft mineral deposits create a subtle veil across the slab, in contrast to its black charcoal base. The rough finish and complex composition are layered, capturing these warm granular highlights just as in real stone, all the while maintaining the ease of care for which Caesarstone designs are known.

: A new development layered with emotion and depth. Soft mineral deposits create a subtle veil across the slab, in contrast to its black charcoal base. The rough finish and complex composition are layered, capturing these warm granular highlights just as in real stone, all the while maintaining the ease of care for which Caesarstone designs are known. EMPIRA BLACK: A rich black base that is beautified by fine natural white veins, bringing a depth to the surface while creating an interplay between color and movement. The inverse of its counterpart, Empira White, Empira Black is opulent and dramatic in one setting, yet can also suggest the modest beauty of nature through the organic veining and slight texture that discreetly traces its complex body.

These surfaces are equally suited to urban residences as well as hospitality installations where they will bring a sophisticated presence to restaurants, bars and hotels.

All three of these colors will be shown in Caesarstone's new NATURAL FINISH—a slightly textured finish that conjures up the emotional caress of stone, adding warmth to the grain so it's pleasing to the touch. A satin sheen that gently reflects light—captivating the viewer and enhancing the depth of color, especially on these darker shades. The new NATURAL FINISH combines the appeal of texture one can feel with the practicality of the minimal care and maintenance synonymous with all Caesarstone products.

Caesarstone designs will also be showcased at an array of other exhibitor's booths, including: Bosch-Thermadore, C3830 (1141 Pure White, 4001 Fresh Concrete, 4011 Cloudburst Concrete, 5131 Calacatta Nuvo, 5141 Frosty Carinna, 5151 Empira White, 6011 Intense White); Dacor, C5907 (4044 Airy Concrete, 5003 Piatra Grey, 5131 Calacatta Nuvo, 5151 Empira White, 6003 Coastal Grey); Electrolux, N2346 (3100 Jet Black, 4011 Cloudburst Concrete, 4043 Primordia); ACPI, C9509 (4011 Cloudburst Concrete); Liebherr, C8016 (5151 Empira White); The House of Rohl, N2719 (3100 Jet Black, 5151 Empira White); Wellborn Cabinets, N2905 (1141 Pure White, 4043 Primordia, 5151 Empira White).

Caesarstone is pleased to feature in its booth a faucet from The House of Rohl and a grill from Dacor.

Visit Caesarstone at KBIS, January 21-23, 2020, 9:00am – 5:00pm, in the South Hall at Booth SL-1202.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone is a leading manufacturer of premium quality quartz surfaces. Established in 1987, the company pioneered high-quality surfaces utilizing advanced technologies and expertise. Caesarstone continues to lead the industry with new trends and colors of high quality surface consisting of up to 93% quartz, they retain the cool tactile qualities of nature's strong stones with enormous application possibilities including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, wall paneling, furniture and more. Caesarstone offers a product that is highly functional, design forward and beautiful. The unique and rich variety of colors, patterns and textures enable customers to find their 'ultimate surface' and create their own unique space. Caesarstone's extensive designs are constantly evolving and developing to meet the latest global trends and the highest level of international quality standards. More information on Caesarstone: www.caesarstoneus.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

