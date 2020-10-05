Caesarstone Introduces Dramatic CALACATTA MAXIMUS Luxury Defined

" CALACATTA MAXIMUS offers a beautiful statement on contemporary luxury," said Elizabeth Margles, VP of Marketing Caesarstone North America. "The dramatically oversized veining makes for a true statement piece, offering a focal point for any space in which it is used. And unlike natural marble, CALACATTA MAXIMUS is nonporous like all Caesarstone designs, making for a truly easy to care for and hygienic surface."

When it comes to creating striking organic designs, nature reigns supreme. The classic and stunning beauty of Italian white marble is a perfect example, showing the passage of time and its mountain origins in its distinctive layers. But even nature can be improved. The magic of the marble look is due to the prominent Calacatta veining, which is seeing a revival in today's trendiest residential and commercial spaces. With complex details revealing the story of the natural stone's source in the Apuan Alps in the Carrara region of northern Tuscany, it's a look that turns contemporary surfaces into strikingly graphic works of art. CALACATTA MAXIMUS improves on the trend, capturing all of the beauty of marble with the enhanced durability and superlative performance of Caesarstone.

CALACATTA MAXIMUS immediately impresses with oversized veining moving across the intricate terrain of the slab. Adding stunning natural decoration and contrast to its pure white background, these soft greige veins are intensified by fine copper-gold outlines, perfectly replicating the mineral deposits found in nature. These prominent, directional strokes bring a dramatic and stylish look to kitchen countertops, backsplashes and islands alike.

CALACATTA MAXIMUS was artfully designed with fluid veining to showcase the beauty of the stone. In a true industry breakthrough, Caesarstone perfected this innovation which enables designers to utilize two slabs of the same stone and line up the edges to create a long, seamless look. This innovation in design and production means that, for the first time, slabs can be lined up to create a "super max" length for large islands, countertops, backsplashes, shower walls and feature walls – effectively creating a statement piece of art within any space.

CALACATTA MAXIMUS' emotive structure makes it suited for creating a statement about new luxury. Brushed steel or chrome accessories further evoke a refined image; tokens of glamour in an otherwise minimal interior. Complimentary materials bring balance: oak parquet to keep it understated, concrete to add a sense of the industrial or black cabinetry and tiles to create contrast. American walnut is a high-end alternative to white – creating a warmer environment – while color-blocking with bright feature walls or vivid appliances liven up the experience.

CALACATTA MAXIMUS slabs are 3/4" (20mm) thick and the standard 120" (3050 mm) by 56 1/2" (440 mm) size. It is available in two finish options: the Polished finish, which imbues a more defined, luxurious appearance that retains a brilliant gloss, and the Natural finish showcasing the organic beauty without the shine, with a subtle texture and a warm, sensory experience.

Like all Caesarstone quartz surfaces, the 5114 CALACATTA MAXIMUS is the ultimate combination of nature and technology: premium, high-quality quartz that is nonporous, durable, flexible, scratch and stain resistant, mold and mildew resistant, and lower maintenance than other natural surface materials.

Caesarstone is a leading manufacturer of premium quality quartz surfaces. Established in 1987, the company pioneered high-quality surfaces utilizing advanced technologies and expertise. Caesarstone continues to lead the industry with new trends and colors of high-quality surface consisting of up to 93% quartz, they retain the cool tactile qualities of nature's strong stones with enormous application possibilities including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, wall paneling, furniture and more. Caesarstone offers a product that is highly functional, design forward and beautiful. The unique and rich variety of colors, patterns and textures enable customers to find their 'ultimate surface' and create their own unique space. Caesarstone's extensive designs are constantly evolving and developing to meet the latest global trends and the highest level of international quality standards. More information on Caesarstone: www.caesarstoneus.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

