Caesarstone Introduces the Metropolitan Collection and New Additions to the Classico Collection for 2018

Excava, Airy Concrete, Topus Concrete, Cloudburst Concrete and Frozen Terra join Fresh Concrete, Raw Concrete, Rugged Concrete and Sleek Concrete to form the new Metropolitan Collection.

Caesarstone will debut the new colors and Metropolitan Collection at WantedDesign Manhattan (May 19-22, 2018) during NYCxDESIGN, New York's celebration of global design.

Excava: Deep auburns, chestnuts and coppers sweep across an unpolished canvas. The surface's excavated look and feel were inspired by the intriguing manufacturing patinas of casting and oxidizing. In Excava, authentic features of rust and concrete are achieved for the first time in quartz.

Topus Concrete: Rich shades of buttermilk overlay a cream-toned base creating a multi-layered effect. The subtle movement of the surface reveals depth and dimension as undertones reflect the pastels that are shaping interiors today.

Airy Concrete: A calm grey base enhanced by white and dark grey veins feature the interplay between water and air creating the appearance of waves billowing to the surface. Airy Concrete meets the ongoing demand for industrial design with a softened edge.

Cloudburst Concrete: Soft swells of pure white veil a creamy white base as rich tones and an innovative texture further define its captivating, infinite beauty. Cloudburst's sophisticated surface delivers a concrete-like feel.

Frozen Terra: A classic, neutral-colored white base is embellished by glimmers of black basalt and translucent grey quartz. Frozen Terra fuses the playfulness of terrazzo with the robustness of concrete translating a sophisticated, worldly vibe.

In addition, Caesarstone is adding two more colors to the varied assortment in the Classico Collection: 6011 Intense White and 4643 Flannel Grey.

Intense White: Petite crystallines softly embellish a bright white base welcoming light into a room, setting the tone for a sophisticated space with a radiant atmosphere. The mosaic-inspired pattern gleams across the expanse of the surface bringing fresh optimism to interiors.

Flannel Grey: Dark grey accents swirl across a soothing medium heather grey base. This versatile neutral can work in contrast with bold colors or can calm a space in monochromes. Flannel Grey is urban-cool when coordinated with rich cabinetry and slate, and when accented by on-trend hues such as turquoise or terracotta.

Caesarstone surfaces are nonporous, durable, mold and mildew resistant, and scratch, stain and heat resistant.

About Caesarstone:

Caesarstone is a leading developer and manufacturer of premium quality quartz surfaces. Established in 1987, the company pioneered high-quality surfaces utilizing advanced technologies and expertise. Caesarstone continues to lead the industry with new trends and colors of high quality surfaces consisting of up to 93% quartz, they retain the cool tactile qualities of nature's strong stones with enormous application possibilities including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, wall paneling, furniture and more. Caesarstone offers a product that is highly functional, design forward and beautiful. The unique and rich variety of colors, patterns and textures enable customers to find their 'ultimate surface' and create their own unique space. Caesarstone's extensive designs are constantly evolving and developing to meet the latest world trends and the highest level of international quality standards. www.caesarstoneus.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesarstone-introduces-the-metropolitan-collection-and-new-additions-to-the-classico-collection-for-2018-300649612.html

SOURCE Caesarstone US

Related Links

http://www.caesarstoneus.com

