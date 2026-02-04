CAEVES Launches Intelligent Deep Storage™ for Microsoft Azure

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAEVES Technology, Inc., today announced the general availability of CAEVES Intelligent Deep Storage™, a software-defined storage platform built natively for Microsoft Azure. CAEVES enables organizations to cut storage costs by up to 70%, while keeping all data instantly accessible, searchable, and ready for AI.

Enterprise storage has become an economic bottleneck: data volumes are growing exponentially while most data is trapped in legacy archives that are costly, slow, and disconnected from analytics and AI. These systems optimize for retention, not long-term information value, leaving vast datasets inaccessible and underutilized.

CAEVES addresses this structural gap by redefining deep storage as a durable, accessible, and intelligent layer, preserving enterprise data and intellectual property at scale through storage that is inherently cost-optimized, continuously usable, and AI-ready by design.

CAEVES Intelligent Deep Storage™ transparently tiers data to Azure's long-term object storage, dramatically reducing total cost of ownership while preserving file-level access, metadata, and security. Unlike traditional archive or cold storage solutions, CAEVES securely democratizes enterprise data, eliminating rehydration delays, costly migrations, and operational complexity.

Designed for simplicity, CAEVES deploys directly into customers' own Azure or hybrid environments and integrates seamlessly with existing Microsoft tooling. Through the CAEVES Copilot Connector™, organizations can securely expose historical data to Microsoft 365 Copilot, enabling AI-powered search, discovery, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) across its data estate, grounded in existing security and governance models.

"Storage should be cheap, deep, and easy … but never dark," said Jaap van Duijvenbode, Co-Founder and VP of Product & Customer Experience at CAEVES. "Our promise is simple: radically lower storage costs, zero compromise on access and security, and data that remains usable and AI-ready for the long term, all within our customers' own Microsoft environments."

Early customer deployments demonstrate:

Up to 70% lower TCO compared to legacy storage and archive systems

compared to legacy storage and archive systems Up to 50× faster search across large multi-petabyte datasets

across large multi-petabyte datasets Easy deployment with historical data AI-ready in under 30 minutes

with historical data AI-ready in under 30 minutes 99.99% data durability on Azure infrastructure

"Enterprises are spending millions maintaining data they cannot meaningfully use," said Shirish Phatak, CEO of CAEVES Technology. "CAEVES turns storage from a passive cost center into a long-term, AI-ready foundation, designed to scale economically, operate simply, and preserve the full value of enterprise information."

CAEVES Intelligent Deep Storage™ is available now via the Microsoft Marketplace.

For more information, visit www.caeves.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE CAEVES Technology