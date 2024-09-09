CAF America Launches the Global Relief Navigator to Support Disaster and Crisis Response

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CAF America announced the launch of the Global Relief Navigator, a donation tool that provides an interactive map of vetted partners responding to current crises. This map allows U.S. donors to track disaster events and the trusted organizations responding to them in real time. With CAF America's Global Relief Navigator, donors can confidently support programs providing immediate relief or long-term rebuilding efforts.

"In times of crisis, donors often struggle to direct their contributions to first responders and provide immediate relief," says CAF America's President and CEO, Jessie Krafft. "With our Global Relief Navigator, donors can make informed decisions using live needs assessments from organizations on the ground, ensuring their donations support vital rebuilding efforts."

When a disaster occurs, our team identifies and confirms the responding organizations. Once their response is verified, only these vetted and eligible charities are listed on the Global Relief Navigator. Donors can then choose to contribute in one of two ways: as a one-time single gift, or through their Donor Advised Fund with CAF America.

Developed and maintained through the generous support of the Citi Foundation, the Global Relief Navigator is powered by our industry-leading validation protocols. The network of validated nonprofits in 135 countries that CAF America has built allows donors to better facilitate efficient, impactful international grantmaking.

To explore the Global Relief Navigator, click here .

About CAF America

Charities Aid Foundation America (CAF America) works with donors looking to support charitable organizations around the world by providing the infrastructure necessary for high-quality, regulatory-compliant grantmaking and maintaining a worldwide network of fully vetted charity partners. For over 30 years, our core mission has been to streamline charitable giving through donor-advised giving, driven by our industry-leading organizational vetting and due diligence protocols. We enable our donors to make strategic, cost-effective and tax-advantaged grants while reducing the risk, reputational exposure, and administrative burden associated with regulatory-compliant grantmaking. CAF America's worldwide reach translates into more than $4.6 billion in donor funds and over 1.8 million eligible organizations in 135 countries.

Media Contact

Nick Harvey

[email protected]

202-793-2232

SOURCE CAF America