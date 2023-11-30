CAF Selects Cervello to Secure Israel Landmark Light Rail in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint announcement, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF), the global leader in comprehensive mobility solutions, appoints leading rail cybersecurity company, Cervello in collaboration with Bynet Data Communications , to provide infrastructure cybersecurity for Israel's Light Rail Transit (LRT) Purple Line, spanning 27 kilometers across the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. The multi-year deal is a monumental step in Israel's NTA-led LRT project which aims at connecting six major Israeli cities to improve the quality of life for the country's citizens.

Following a rigorous selection process, CAF has entrusted Cervello with the task of implementing a fully comprehensive rail infrastructure cybersecurity solution to ensure the safety and integrity of the Purple Line's 43 stations and estimated 256,000 daily passengers. Throughout the development and implementation process, Cervello shall provide security teams comprehensive visibility, deep asset intelligence, and proactive risk management capabilities to quickly identify and detect cyber threats.

Cervello Platform passively monitors all of the data throughout the rail environment and turns it into operational insights that users can use to mitigate threats while maintaining a continuous business operation. Cervello's unique proficiency in rail cybersecurity allows it to deliver in-depth contextual analysis and granular asset management in real time.

CAF and Cervello's strategic partnership will transform the rail cybersecurity landscape, merging global, world-leading solutions to fortify the Purple Line's critical rail operations and infrastructure. Together with Israel's NTA, the companies will ensure the resiliency and integrity of Israel's landmark project and integrate Cervello Platform into the Cybersecurity Operations Center of Tel-Aviv's LRT.

"We strive to ensure that passengers can travel with the utmost confidence at every stage of this development project, and selecting Cervello was no different," said Rodrigo Ramirez, Project Manager at CAF. "Cervello's cybersecurity platform brings a new level of confidence and assurance that aligns with our standards as well as with our commitment to the safety and security of Israel's transportation infrastructure."

"We are honored to be chosen to lead this important cybersecurity effort in our home region, as well as to be collaborating with so many exceptional partners and innovators in their respective fields," said Roie Onn, CEO and Co-Founder of Cervello. " It is our commitment to work diligently to ensure the safety and integrity of Tel Aviv's LRT infrastructure."

