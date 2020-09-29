Cafe Agave Spiked Cold Brew Coffee, The Super-Premium, Gourmet Canned Cocktail Launches In More Than 1,500 Walmart Locations Nationwide

Developed by coffee expert - Mark Scialdone, and alcohol industry veteran, Ami-Lynn Bakshi, Cafe Agave Spiked Cold Brew is a premium blend of 100% Arabica Colombian coffee cold brewed coffee, agave nectar-infused wine, real dairy cream and natural flavors. Each sleek 6.3 oz single-serve can is equivalent to approximately ½ cup of brewed coffee and one glass of wine.

"This launch will introduce Cafe Agave to a new fan base in Walmart locations across the United States." said Mark Scialdone, Co-Founder of Cafe Agave. "Known for using the highest quality ingredients, Cafe Agave has been able to create a beverage that is great by itself or mixed. It can be served straight up, as an espresso martini or as the base of many cocktails, making home bartending easier than ever before."

Cafe Agave is available in four delicious top coffee-house flavors, each with an ABV of 12.5%:

Espresso Shot – A perfectly blended espresso brew made from premium, dark roasted, arabica coffee, real dairy cream & agave syrup.

– A perfectly blended espresso brew made from premium, dark roasted, arabica coffee, real dairy cream & agave syrup. Caffe Mocha – The silky smooth flavors of mocha made with premium dark roast arabica coffee and the rich flavors of pure cocoa.

– The silky smooth flavors of mocha made with premium dark roast arabica coffee and the rich flavors of pure cocoa. Salted Caramel – The perfectly balanced, classic flavors of natural sea salt and caramel blended with premium dark roast arabica coffee.

– The perfectly balanced, classic flavors of natural sea salt and caramel blended with premium dark roast arabica coffee. Vanilla Cinnamon – The rich flavor of creamy vanilla and toasted cinnamon blended with premium dark roast arabica coffee.

For more information and cocktail recipes from Cafe Agave, visit: https://cafeagave.com/ and follow Cafe Agave on Instagram at @cafeagave. To find Cafe Agave at a Walmart location nearest you, visit: https://www.walmart.com/store/finder?location.

About Cafe Agave

San Diego-based Cafe Agave is the maker of Cafe Agave Spiked Cold Brew, the original spiked coffee cocktail in a can. Made with super-premium ingredients, Cafe Agave has created a new category of beverages that combines two of the most social drinks in the world, coffee and alcohol. Cafe Agave Spiked Cold Brew is a premium blend of 100% Arabica Colombian cold brewed coffee, agave-infused wine, real dairy cream and natural flavors. Each single-serve can is equivalent to approximately ½ cup of brewed coffee and one glass of wine. It is available in four delicious top coffee-house flavors, including Espresso Shot, Caffe Mocha, Salted Caramel and Vanilla Cinnamon, each with an ABV of 12.5%.

Cafe Agave was founded in 2016 by Mark Scialdone, an entrepreneur and businessman, with extensive experience and training in the coffee business in both the United States and Italy. His co-founder and business partner, Ami-Lynn Bakshi, is a 20+ year alcohol industry executive and innovator. The senior leadership team at Cafe Agave has a combined 40-plus years' experience in both coffee and alcohol, launching and developing iconic adult beverage brands in new markets across the United States. Early investors in the company include Visionary Private Equity Group amongst other strategic investors. For more information, visit: www.cafeagave.com.

