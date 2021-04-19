Café Bustelo® to Award $125,000 as part of Café Bustelo® El Café del Futuro Scholarship, Recognizing Latino Students and Their Commitment to Education and Their Communities

Since the scholarship began in 2014, $430,000 in college funds have been awarded to 86 Latino students nationwide through the partnership. This year, Café Bustelo wants applicants to share how their heritage, family, and community have impacted their desire and motivation to obtain a college degree; how they plan to give back to their community; and what they intend to accomplish with their degree in an essay in English or Spanish (800 words or less). Eligible applicants have the opportunity to receive one of 25 $5,000 scholarships. All eligible applications must be received by July 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Scholarship recipients will be announced on or about September 7, 2021.

"At Café Bustelo, we celebrate young Latino scholars who are committed to advancement and education," said Eduardo Merino, Senior Brand Manager at Café Bustelo. "Our society has gone through so much this past year, and it may be even more difficult for a student to prioritize higher education. Café Bustelo wants to support them in that effort. Estamos aquí para ayudar en lo que podamos."

"We are proud to partner with Café Bustelo to offer El Café del Futuro Scholarships to deserving Hispanic students across the country," said HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores. "These scholarships support students and highlight the importance of the Latino culture and the vital role families and communities play in motivating students to achieve their educational goals."

Café Bustelo coffee is available at leading grocery retailers nationwide and online at CafeBustelo.com. Visit CafeBustelo.com for more information or follow @CafeBustelo on Instagram, Twitter and @CafeBusteloOfficial on Facebook.

About Café Bustelo

Our delicious coffee and rich espresso heritage was born in 1928. Since then, we've not only been proud of our rich, full-bodied flavor, but also of our unique and inviting culture. Café Bustelo coffee can be prepared using your preferred method. Available in the forms you want, including K-Cup® pods.

About HACU

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities represents more than 500 colleges and universities committed to Hispanic higher education success in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. The association's headquarters are located in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento, California. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). For more information, visit hacu.net or follow @HACUnews on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About IN THE HEIGHTS

In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big. The film stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and Jimmy Smits.

Chu directed the film from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes, based on the musical stage play, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and concept by Miranda. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers. Warner Bros. Pictures presents a 5000 Broadway / Barrio Grrrl! / Likely Story / SGS Pictures Production, A Jon M. Chu Film, In the Heights. Slated to open on June 11, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max, the film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release. The film is rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive references. www.intheheights-movie.com

