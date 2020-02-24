Café Bustelo® Will Award $100,000 in College Scholarships

Café Bustelo is encouraging Hispanic students to submit an essay in English or Spanish (800 words or less) describing how their heritage, family, and community have impacted their desire and motivation to obtain a college degree; how they plan to give back to their community; and what they intend to accomplish with their degree. Eligible U.S. students can apply for the opportunity to receive one of twenty $5,000 scholarships by submitting their essay. All eligible applications must be received by July 6, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Scholarship recipients will be announced on or about Sept. 7, 2020.

"At Café Bustelo, we believe whole-heartedly in supporting and reinvesting in the Latino community," said Eduardo Merino, Senior Brand Manager at Café Bustelo. "Whether our community is living in the moment and awakening their senses through a cafecito or planning for the future with a college education, we want to have a hand in helping them make the most of it. ¡Vivimos en el momento y planeamos para mañana!"

For complete information and scholarship guidelines, please visit here.

