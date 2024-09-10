CAFÉ CARLYLE HONORS BOBBY SHORT'S LEGACY WITH A CENTENNIAL SEASON CELEBRATION

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, the legendary Café Carlyle is set to celebrate what would have been the 100th birthday of the iconic performer Bobby Short, whose on-stage presence defined an era. For over three decades, Short captivated Upper East Siders and guests of The Carlyle with his sophisticated renditions of American songbook classics. This season, a selection of remarkable performers and artists will honor Short's influence with dedicated musical tributes alongside some of his culinary favorites.

Illustration Credit: Clym Evernden | @clymdraws

Since Café Carlyle's opening in 1955, the intimate, last-of-its-kind supper club has hosted a distinguished array of talent, including Eartha Kitt, Elaine Stritch, and of course, Bobby Short. Short's tenure at Café Carlyle, beginning in 1968 and lasting until his final performance in 2004, helped shape its identity, establishing it as a home for intimate and immersive musical performances.

Short's contributions to the wider American musical landscape were unparalleled. His repertoire of Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, and the Gershwins, delivered with his distinctive style and charisma, drew audiences from around the globe. As Café Carlyle reflects on Short's centennial, the season will pay homage to his enduring legacy, ensuring his spirit continues to inspire every performer who takes the stage.

The lineup includes;

Tony Danza | September 10th - 21st, 2024

| Maria Friedman | September 24th - 28th, 2024

| Julio Iglesias, Jr. | October 1st - 5th, 2024

| Rita Wilson | October 8th - 12th, 2024

| Rufus Wainwright | October 15th - 19th, 2024

| John Pizarelli & Jessica Molaskey | October 22nd - November 2nd, 2024

| Elizabeth Gillies | November 8th - November 9th, 2024

| The Garfunkels | November 12th - 16th, 2024

M. Ward | November 21st - 23rd, 2024

Isaac Mizrahi | November 26th - 30th, 2024

| Adrienne Warren | December 3rd - 7th, 2024

| Peter Cincotti | December 17th - 31st, 2024

"We are thrilled to celebrate the rich culture and history of Café Carlyle and honor the incredible legacy of Bobby Short," said Marlene Poynder, Managing Director of The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel. "Bobby's contributions to our cherished supper club and to the world of music are immeasurable. It is our pleasure to offer this special season to our guests, filled with performances and experiences that pay tribute to his timeless charm and artistry."

In addition to this season's dynamic musical ensemble, guests will enjoy a nostalgic nod to Bobby Short's favorites, including Bobby's Manhattan, a classic cocktail with a twist, and Bobby's Chicken Hash, one of his beloved dishes.

Tickets are available online via Tock with prices varying per performer.

Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

For more information and updates on these exciting events, follow Café Carlyle on Instagram @cafecarlyle and Facebook.

About Café Carlyle:

Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years – from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.

About The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel:

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan's sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 192-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper. Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling's at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City. Follow the latest news through the hotel's Instagram: @RosewoodTheCarlyle @DowlingsAtTheCarlyle @BemelmansBar @CafeCarlyle

CONTACT: BMF PR, [email protected]

SOURCE The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel