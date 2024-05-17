Cafe Domino Expands Distribution in Florida. Premium Coffee Company Sees Continued Growth in Food Service and Retail Accounts

MIAMI, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cafe Domino, a flagship subsidiary of Star 8, Inc. (OTC MARKETS: STRH), and a renowned Florida-based coffee roaster, is proud to announce its expansion into popular South Florida supermarkets.

"Miami has a rich history with Cafe Domino, and we are committed to being the market leader here," said Pino Impagliazzo, CEO of Cafe Domino. "Our company has a unique family history stemming from a century of artisan coffee producers in Italy, Colombia, and the USA. The Miami community understands Café Domino, and we have high confidence their support will continue to drive our success in South Florida."

Cafe Domino has gained new distribution in several major grocery retailers across Florida, with a presence in nearly 100 locations. The company just added four SKUs of bagged coffee: 10oz, 14oz, 2-pound bags, and Frack packs to be carried in select stores. With goals to expand to an additional 120 supermarkets within the next 12 months, Cafe Domino is under negotiation to open a flagship cafe located in Miami's Little Havana, the capital of espresso in the USA. This flagship cafe will serve as a hub for coffee lovers and enthusiasts, offering a unique experience that celebrates the rich coffee culture of Miami.

Furthermore, Cafe Domino is now available in Novotel Miami Brickell, further solidifying its presence in the hotel industry. This addition marks a significant milestone in Cafe Domino's expansion strategy, providing guests at Novotel Miami Brickell with premium coffee options and enhancing their overall hospitality experience.

"Café Domino's sales in Florida have increased since it was acquired 2020 by Impagliazzo Holdings Group, now part of Star8. In just three short years, the brand has secured over 350 accounts including boutiques, grocery retail, and large restaurant chains. Cafe Domino's sales have increased over the last quarter, reflecting its strong market presence and growing consumer demand," Pino Impagliazzo added. "With over 10 million cups of Domino's coffee brewed, we are in an aggressive growth stage with a goal to become the coffee of choice nationwide."

With a commitment to sustainability, quality, and community, Cafe Domino is poised to revolutionize the coffee industry and bring premium coffee to every corner of the country. For more information, visit www.cafedominocoffee.com Follow us on Instagram @CafeDominocoffee and Facebook @cafedominocoffee

About Star8 Corporation

With its acquisition of Impagliazzo Holdings Group, Star8 maintains interests in real estate, hospitality and coffee distribution. Cafe Domino specializes in the sale and distribution of high-quality, freshly roasted coffee beans. Our products are sourced from all over the world, enabling us to provide customers with a wide selection of coffees that are sure to suit all tastes. We are passionate about coffee and take pride in delivering the freshest and most flavorful products available. Our dedication to providing quality products is demonstrated in our extensive selection of freshly roasted coffees, including single origin, specialty, and decaffeinated coffees. At Cafe Domino, we are committed to providing our customers with excellent service and competitive pricing. We are also dedicated to providing our customers with access to the finest selection of coffee beans, as well as the latest brewing and roasting technologies. We strive to make sure our customers enjoy the highest quality coffee, while ensuring that the environment is respected and protected.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our business, financial condition, and prospects, based on our current assumptions and beliefs. However, the company cannot guarantee that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be realized. There may be unforeseen risks and circumstances that we are unable to predict. While words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, there may be forward-looking statements that are not accompanied by such expressions. Investors should exercise caution when relying on these forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including risks discussed in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributed to the company or individuals acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors, except as required under securities laws. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

