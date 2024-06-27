Cafe Domino Launches with a distributor on Amazon, Expanding it's Online -Channel Strategy for E-Commerce Growth & Expanding It's Nationwide presence in New York to Drive Revenue Growth and Capture Additional Market Share

MIAMI, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Star8 Holdings Inc. (OTCMARKETS: STRH), ("Cafe Domino", or the "Company"), a roaster of Latin and Italian specialty coffee, today announced its official launch on Amazon. This strategic move enhances the Company's Online channel approach, aiming to drive revenue growth and capture a wider online customer base.

By launching on Amazon with a third party distributor Cafe Domino will access millions of potential customers, utilize advanced marketing tools to enhance brand presence and drive traffic, ensure prompt and reliable delivery through Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), leverage data analytics to inform marketing strategies and product development, and enhance our OMNI-channel strategy by integrating our online and offline presence to provide a seamless customer experience.

"We are thrilled about our launch on Amazon, which marks a significant step in our Nationwide strategy we are proud to announce the launch in New York City said Pino Impagliazzo, CEO of Cafe Domino. "Amazon's vast reach and robust infrastructure will allow us to connect with more customers, deliver exceptional coffee experiences, and drive significant revenue growth. Additionally Our tailored Coffee in New York will include our coffee espresso machine and grinders provided under our recently entered into an agreements with iconic EVOCA group a leader in coffee equipment" further stated Pino Impagliazzo.

Cafe Domino's presence on Amazon and New York City is expected to significantly boost revenue by expanding its customer base and increasing sales volume both online and the Hospitality industry.

About Star8 Corporation;

With its acquisition of Impagliazzo Holdings Group, Star8 maintains interests in real estate, hospitality and coffee distribution. Cafe Domino specializes in the sale and distribution of high-quality, freshly roasted coffee beans. Our products are sourced from all over the world, enabling us to provide customers with a wide selection of coffees that are sure to suit all tastes. We are passionate about coffee and take pride in delivering the freshest and most flavorful products available. Our dedication to providing quality products is demonstrated in our extensive selection of freshly roasted coffees, including single origin, specialty, and decaffeinated coffees. At Cafe Domino, we are committed to providing our customers with excellent service and competitive pricing. We are also dedicated to providing our customers with access to the finest selection of coffee beans, as well as the latest brewing and roasting technologies. We strive to make sure our customers enjoy the highest quality coffee, while ensuring that the environment is respected and protected.

