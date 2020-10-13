Cafe Spice Expands Whole Foods Market Partnership with Exclusive Meal Launch

Cafe Spice's internationally acclaimed, award-winning Culinary Director, Chef Hari Nayak, worked closely with the Whole Foods Market North Atlantic culinary team to develop an exclusive line of global dishes. Featuring fresh and authentic ingredients, the grab-and-go meals provide easy access to a premium epicurean experience. The following dishes are available at Whole Foods Market locations in the Northeast and North Atlantic regions:

Ghee Roasted Chicken: Tender pieces of chicken, humanely-raised with no antibiotics, are basted in ghee and simmered in a bold and fiery sauce and paired with Basmati rice

Tender pieces of chicken, humanely-raised with no antibiotics, are basted in ghee and simmered in a bold and fiery sauce and paired with Basmati rice Tofu Cashew Korma: Non-GMO tofu is simmered in a bright pesto made from scratch with fresh cilantro, mint leaves and chilis paired with Basmati rice

Non-GMO tofu is simmered in a bright pesto made from scratch with fresh cilantro, mint leaves and chilis paired with Basmati rice Pomegranate & Walnut Chicken: Tender pieces of chicken, humanely-raised with no antibiotics, are braised in a silky Persian walnut cream sauce and paired with Basmati rice

"Nearly two decades ago, Cafe Spice's origins were propelled by a partnership with Whole Foods Market," said Sameer Malhotra, CEO and Co-founder of Cafe Spice. "This exclusive meal launch demonstrates the ongoing commitment that we both have to create authentic meals that provide our customers with convenience in a time when it's needed most."

"The exclusive meal launch with Café Spice is a great opportunity to provide our customers with the highest quality offerings," said Geoff Gardner, Senior Team Leader, Culinary Development at Whole Foods Market North Atlantic Region. "The extensive expertise in global cuisine from Café Spice paired with the talent of our culinary team has allowed us to perfect the flavor profiles of each meal so our customers can enjoy restaurant-quality dishes that can be ready in minutes."

In addition to the new meals, Whole Foods Market is exclusively carrying three of Cafe Spice's signature dishes, featuring the company's new packaging. The logo has been updated to encompass all of the global cuisines that Cafe Spice has to offer, spearheading a full brand refresh in March 2021. The signature meals include:

Chicken Curry Tender pieces of chicken, humanely-raised with no antibiotics, are braised in wholesome North Indian style gravy paired with Basmati rice

Tender pieces of chicken, humanely-raised with no antibiotics, are braised in wholesome North Indian style gravy paired with Basmati rice Channa Masala : Chickpeas are soaked overnight and slowly cooked in a mild, fragrant caramelized onion gravy paired with Basmati rice

Chickpeas are soaked overnight and slowly cooked in a mild, fragrant caramelized onion gravy paired with Basmati rice Chicken Tikka Masala : This award-winning dish is made with tender pieces of chicken, humanely-raised with no antibiotics, marinated in a tandoori spiced yogurt, roasted, added to a tomato and cream sauce with aromatic spices and paired with Basmati rice

Available in 16 ounce microwavable, BPA-free packaging, each meal is prepared fresh and found in the deli and prepared foods section. For more information on Cafe Spice and their full line of adventurous, global cuisines, visit CafeSpice.com.

About Cafe Spice

Pioneering restaurateur Sushil Malhotra and his son Sameer Malhotra had a vision in 2003: Let the bold flavors and tempting aromas of global cuisine power authentic, ready-to-heat-and-eat food for the soul. This commitment to fresh, clean and delicious meals is the essence of Cafe Spice, whose story spans decades from the Malhotras' native India to New York City. Cafe Spice's heat-and-eat delicacies set the standard by blending homage to rich culinary history with new, modern tastes featuring the highest-quality natural and fine-dining ingredients. Every bite is satisfying and exotic, and Cafe Spice features organic, gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options. Meals are easily accessible across the United States, because no matter where you are, there's always room for a little adventure. Learn more at CafeSpice.com.

SOURCE Cafe Spice