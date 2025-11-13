Café Unido Bridges Coffee and Wine Worlds at RAW WINE New York with Award-Winning Panama Geishas

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Café Unido brought Panama's most celebrated coffees to RAW WINE New York, serving three fermented Geishas from Ninety Plus — Perci, Tigre, and Batch 23186 — and a natural-process Geisha from the Janson family. The tasting drew more than 700 wine professionals, vignerons, and buyers, offering a rare look at coffee through the same lens as natural wine.

"RAW WINE unites people who live for origin, craft, and authenticity," said Alejandro Carvallo, CEO of Café Unido. "These are the same people who teach others what to drink and set the tone for the industry. For us, there's no better place to show why Panama Geisha is so unique — its fragrance, its volcanic terroir, its complexity. We came to RAW WINE to give that community the same emotional connection to coffee that they already have with natural wine."

Award-Winning Fermentation and Terroir

Café Unido highlighted the volcanic slopes of Volcán Barú, home to both Ninety Plus and Janson farms.

Ninety Plus Perci & Tigre Geishas – celebrated for floral complexity and layered fermentation.





Batch 23186 – the lot that placed #2 at the 2024 World Brewers Cup in Athens, crafted using the Criolic Folio process, a cold fermentation of whole cherries infused with Geisha coffee leaves and submerged in the Blue River at Ninety Plus Gesha Estates. The result: sweet Meyer lemon acidity, honey-peach notes, and a delicate mouthfeel.





Janson Family Natural Geisha – a pure reference of the Geisha profile, offering clear contrast to the fermented lots, a comparison that resonated with the wine trade.

Education Meets Experience

Café Unido also launched its Coffee Handbook for Wine Professionals, the first guide comparing grape and coffee production, helping sommeliers understand coffee terroir. Copies were distributed free to attendees.

The event also marked the debut of Café Unido's premium coffee-cart service, featuring dual La Marzocco machines, Mahlkönig grinders, and a Geisha pour-over bar, soon available for events across Washington, D.C.

About Café Unido

Founded in Panama City, Café Unido showcases Panama's finest origins through responsible sourcing and precision roasting. In the U.S., Café Unido operates cafés in Washington, D.C. (Union Market and Shaw), and a local roastery serving both retail and wholesale clients.

