Café Valley Bakery Debuts Mini Cupcakes at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Show

News provided by

Café Valley

31 May, 2023, 06:00 ET

PHOENIX, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier ready-to-eat bakery brand Café Valley® will debut its new line of 12-count and 24-count Mini Cupcake assortments at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) show in Anaheim, Calif., June 4 – 6 at booth #1509. Available in a variety of flavors, the new Everyday Mini Cupcakes and Seasonal Mini Cupcakes will be sold at select grocers nationwide beginning in July.

Available in a variety of flavors, Cafe Valley's new Everyday Mini Cupcakes and Seasonal Mini Cupcakes will be sold at select grocers nationwide beginning in July 2023.
"This is truly an exciting time to be in the bakery business. These new cupcakes further expand our leadership position in bakery, broadens Café Valley's business platform, and helps us continue to deliver high quality products and services," said Brian Owens, Chief Executive Officer of Café Valley. "Mini iced cupcakes are a core offering in many retailers across the country and drive significant excitement to the in-store bakery category through innovation and multiple seasonal offerings."

The flavor and product profiles of Café Valley's new Mini Cupcake assortments include:

  • Everyday Mini Cupcakes available yearlong
    • Vanilla (12-count): Vanilla cupcakes topped with vanilla icing, chocolate icing and sprinkles.
    • Chocolate (12-count): Chocolate cupcakes topped with vanilla and chocolate icing and sprinkles.
    • Cookies and Crème (12-count): Chocolate cupcakes topped with cookies and crème icing and cookie crumbles.
    • Red Velvet (12-count): Vibrant red cupcakes made of velvety cocoa with cream cheese icing.
    • Chocolate and Vanilla Checkerboard (24-count): Vanilla cupcakes with vanilla icing and chocolate cupcakes with chocolate icing displayed in a checkerboard format and sprinkles.
  • Seasonal Mini Cupcakes available seasonally
    • Valentine's Day (12-count): Vanilla or chocolate cupcakes topped with pink, white or chocolate icing and sprinkles.
    • St. Patrick's Day (12-count): Vanilla cupcakes topped with vanilla and green icing and sprinkles.
    • Spring (12-count): Vanilla or chocolate cupcakes topped with purple and gold or rose pink and gold icing with sprinkles.
    • Patriotic (12-count): Vanilla or chocolate cupcakes with white and blue icing topped with sprinkles. 
    • Fall (12-count): Vanilla or chocolate cupcakes topped with yellow and orange icing and sprinkles.
    • Christmas (12-count): Vanilla or Chocolate cupcakes topped with white and green icing and sprinkles.

Un-iced vanilla and chocolate cupcake options are also available. In addition to cupcakes, Café Valley offers croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, mini Bundt cakes, ring cakes, turnovers and coffee cake bites to in-store bakeries, club stores, food service and convenience stores globally.

For more information on Café Valley products, please visit cafevalley.com or visit booth #1509 at IDDBA. For inquiries on carrying Café Valley's latest products in your store, please email [email protected]

About Café Valley Bakery: 

Founded in 1987, Café Valley produces high-quality bakery products for in-store bakeries, club stores, food service and convenience stores throughout the world. Their products include cupcakes, croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, mini Bundt cakes, ring cakes, turnovers and coffee cake bites. With facilities in Phoenix, Arizona and Marion, Indiana, Café Valley products are available to mass retailers throughout the U.S. They are committed to an extensive food safety program and have donated much time, money and gifts to communities across the U.S. Visit cafevalley.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Daria Tavic 
[email protected] 
Lambert 
616.826.7751

SOURCE Café Valley

