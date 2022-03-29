Café Valley Bakery Expands Product Lineup with New Decadent Swirled Bundt Cakes

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of these new decadent cakes to our existing lineup and our team has spent a significant amount of time experimenting with new flavor combinations to ensure the product captures the flavor and taste consumers are craving," said Brian Owens, chief executive officer of Café Valley. "Our new Swirled Bundt Cakes are pleasing to the eye and the taste buds. As consumers slice into and try each new cake, they will experience our unique flavor swirl and one-of-a-kind taste created by premium ingredients."

The flavor and product profiles of Café Valley's newest Bundt cakes include:

Triple Citrus Swirl : A refreshing flavor to enjoy on a sunny spring day, the Triple Citrus Swirl Bundt Cake features mandarin orange, key lime, and lemon batters with a rich yellow glaze. It's topped with white chocolate chips and orange accent icing.

: A refreshing flavor to enjoy on a sunny spring day, the Triple Citrus Swirl Bundt Cake features mandarin orange, key lime, and lemon batters with a rich yellow glaze. It's topped with white chocolate chips and orange accent icing. Chocolate Espresso Swirl : Perfect for your next family gathering or dinner party, the Chocolate Espresso Swirl Bundt Cake includes chocolate and expresso batter with an elegant chocolate expresso glaze and an unforgettable caramel mocha icing accent.

: Perfect for your next family gathering or dinner party, the Chocolate Espresso Swirl Bundt Cake includes chocolate and expresso batter with an elegant chocolate expresso glaze and an unforgettable caramel mocha icing accent. Raspberry White Chocolate Swirl: The Raspberry White Chocolate Swirl Bundt Cake melds white chocolate and raspberry batter, topped with a white glaze, white chocolate chips and delicious raspberry-colored icing. This flavor combination is the perfect treat for your next gathering.

The new Swirled Bundt Cakes will join an existing array of specialty 16-ounce Bundt cakes from Café Valley, including Lemon, Triple Chocolate Fudge, Pumpkin Cream Cheese, All American and Christmas Chocolate Bundt Cakes.

For more information on Café Valley products, please visit www.cafevalley.com.

About Café Valley

Founded in 1987, Café Valley produces high-quality bakery products for in-store bakeries, club stores, food service and convenience stores throughout the world. Their products include croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, ring cakes, loaf cakes, turnovers and café bites. With facilities in Phoenix, Arizona and Marion, Indiana, Café Valley products are available to mass retailers throughout the U.S. They are committed to an extensive food safety program and have donated much time, money and gifts to communities across the U.S. Visit www.cafevalley.com to learn more.

Contact: Abbey Leach

[email protected]

Lambert

321-626-4037

SOURCE Café Valley Bakery