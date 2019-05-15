Café Valley® Introduces New 7UP Cake Bites At International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Show

The bites will be available in select grocers nationwide beginning in May with a suggested retail price of $3.99-4.99 per 12-count package. Light and tangy, the soda cake bites offer real crisp lemon-lime flavor in a moist cake form. The new 7UP cake bites are convenient as the perfect on-the-go dessert or snack for summer BBQ's, reunions and celebrations.

"Our partnership with 7UP assures consumers get the precise flavor they would expect from this household soda brand," said Brian Owens, chief executive officer of Café Valley. "Our soda cake lines have been a big hit, so adding the convenience of a bite-size form makes it all the more appealing for today's busy, on-the-go consumer."

Café Valley 7UP® Cake Bites are in response to the growing demand for Café Valley's signature, ready-to eat products and the increased interest in a diverse variety of uniquely flavored baked goods.

About Café Valley Bakery

Since 1987, Café Valley Bakery has been producing high-quality bakery products for in-store bakeries, club stores, food service and convenience stores throughout the world. Their products include croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, ring cakes, loaf cakes, turnovers and café bites. With facilities in Phoenix, Arizona, and Marion, Indiana, Café Valley products are available to mass retailers throughout the United States. The company is committed to an extensive food safety program and has donated significant time, money and gifts to communities across the United States. Visit www.cafevalley.com to learn more.

