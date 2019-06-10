Café Zupas Introduces Perfectly Balanced New Menu Offerings

SALT LAKE CITY, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Café Zupas, a next generation kitchen serving real food to nourish the good life, announces the launch of new chef-crafted menu items.

Café Zupas' new menu additions reflect a balance of fresh, house-made dishes and combine high-quality ingredients with spices and flavors from around the world. New additions to the menu include:

Café Zupas

Six New Protein Bowls: Southwest, Garden, Steak Cobb, Mediterranean, Asian Steak & Quinoa and Harvest Quinoa

Southwest, Garden, Steak Cobb, Mediterranean, Asian Steak & Quinoa and Harvest Quinoa Chef- Crafted Salads : Thai Steak and Avocado Chicken Chop

Thai Steak and Avocado Chicken Chop Gourmet Sandwiches: Turkey Avocado Club, Steak & Cheese and Chipotle Steak Club

Turkey Avocado Club, Steak & Cheese and Chipotle Steak Club House-Made Soups: Chicken Noodle and Chickpea & Vegetable

Chicken Noodle and Chickpea & Vegetable New Kid's Items: Mac & Cheese, Tomato Basil Pasta, Veggie Cup and a Fresh Fruit Cup

"To develop new recipes, I look for inspiration in different ingredients I want to incorporate and cuisines from all over the world to ensure our menu is diverse," said Executive Chef Ethan of Café Zupas. "These new offerings are the perfect balance for our guests to enjoy everything in moderation. We truly believe there is a dish for everyone, including the health conscious, the picky eater and the indulgent palate."

Additions to the menu arrive in time for guests to enjoy better-for-you dishes this summer season, which are intended to meet a variety of health goals without ever sacrificing delicious flavor. Several menu items are tailored to specific dietary needs, including new keto-friendly choices with four Protein Bowls and the Avocado Chicken Chop salad, as well as a new vegan option, the Chickpea & Vegetable soup. The kid's menu also features new items including an elevated Fresh Fruit Cup, a Veggie Cup, Mac & Cheese and Tomato Basil Pasta, each pasta made with egg noodles and served with a chocolate covered strawberry.

The new menu offerings are available now at Café Zupas 50+ locations throughout Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsin. For additional information, or to find a kitchen near you, please visit www.cafezupas.com. Café Zupas also offers online ordering at all locations, as well as chef-crafted catering options with a robust Catering Rewards program.

ABOUT CAFÉ ZUPAS:

Café Zupas is an open-source, next generation kitchen with globally-inspired soups, salads, bowls and sandwiches to nourish the good life. The concept first opened its doors in 2004 in Utah, founded by two entrepreneurs who had a passion for exploring the world and experiencing interesting flavors from many different cultures. Inspired recipes are crafted by hand every single day in open kitchens using 203 quality ingredients.

Café Zupas' mission is to create a welcoming place where families and friends can quickly enjoy a meal without compromising the nutritional benefits that real food provides. There are zero shortcuts in recipes, making each soup by hand, each dressing and sandwich spread from scratch, and dishes created just as you would make them at home.

Café Zupas has over fifty restaurants across eight states and looks forward to serving more communities house-made food for years to come. To learn more, please visit www.cafezupas.com.

Contact:

Hannah Tichacek

9723885519

216130@email4pr.com

SOURCE Cafe Zupas

Related Links

https://cafezupas.com

