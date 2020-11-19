CafeMedia Hires Digital Media Veteran As Company's First Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Dolgins has been named the first-ever Chief Marketing Officer at CafeMedia, the world's largest network of independent digital publishers. Ms. Dolgins will lead all marketing for CafeMedia and AdThrive in support of the company's mission to build a creator-first future for the open web. She will report directly to CEO Michael Sanchez.

"Steph's consumer marketing expertise and her deep understanding of the needs of independent creators and publishers will be a great combination for CafeMedia," said Mr. Sanchez. "Throughout her career, Steph has been a champion for content creators and has demonstrated her ability to build successful brands. She is a natural fit to lead our marketing as we continue driving positive momentum and build deeper relationships with our publishers and advertisers, and expand our community."

In this newly created role, Ms. Dolgins will be responsible for brand strategy, marketing and communications, including public relations. She will also oversee the company's growth strategy and continue to deliver an extraordinary experience for our premium publishers.

"CafeMedia represents the influential voices who make the internet a better place and provides important support for thousands of independent creators and publishers, enabling them to grow their businesses and their audiences," said Dolgins. "I have spent the better part of my career working at the intersection of digital media, platform and advertising, and believe that helping creators build successful businesses will lead to a richer, more vibrant and diverse internet."

Ms. Dolgins brings extensive experience leading iconic digital media brands. She was previously CMO of Tumblr, where she oversaw brand and consumer marketing, communications, media partnerships, and content and community development. Prior roles include CMO at Outcast Media, Head of Marketing at Jetsetter, SVP & GM of AOL's Women's, Lifestyle, Teens, Kids, and Multicultural Programming, VP, Consumer and Sales Marketing at ABC Internet Group and VP, Sales Development and Creative Services at The Walt Disney Internet Group. Before joining CafeMedia, Ms. Dolgins consulted for numerous digital and media companies, helping them rebrand, reposition and launch new marketing campaigns and initiatives.

About CafeMedia

CafeMedia is the exclusive network for the world's best independent publishers, providing the technology and services to help them grow their businesses and maximize success. Serving 2,900 premium publishers through its AdThrive and CafeMedia brands, the company manages all digital advertising sales and technology, empowering creators to make a living doing what they love – producing great content. The company blends the best of both worlds: exceptional customer service and industry-leading monetization.

The publishers represented by the company reach 164 million monthly unique visitors. Ranking as the 11th largest digital entity and as #1 in Food, Family, and Home, CafeMedia provides precision advertising and data solutions that connect brands to these deeply engaged audiences.

For more information, please visit www.cafemedia.com

