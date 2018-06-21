CafeMedia Turns Focus To AdThrive, Commits To Mission Of Empowering Digital Publishers

AdThrive is the leading ad monetization platform for high-quality, mid-sized digital publishers, empowering content creators to make a living doing what they love while the company manages the advertising for them. For the five years since AdThrive was founded, it has grown over 100 percent annually, illustrating the deep market demand for a platform solely focused on serving the needs of digital publishers.

AdThrive's strong reputation is built on putting publishers first and proven performance. The company won the global Google Certified Publishing Partner Customer Satisfaction Award based on ratings from its publishers. The average publisher client earns three times more money per pageview when they join AdThrive.

"Our results speak for themselves," said Michael Sanchez, CafeMedia's CEO and co-founder. "We believe in our ability to deliver the highest paying returns so much so that we actually guarantee it. Our publishers tell us they're able to now work their dream jobs creating digital content that matters, and make more money while running fewer ads."

Recognizing the opportunity to support the highest quality publishers, private equity firm, ZMC, recently acquired a majority stake in CafeMedia, replacing founding venture investors Highland Capital Partners and DFJ. ZMC will bring significant resources to CafeMedia to supercharge the expansion of AdThrive.



To sharpen the focus on the growth of AdThrive, CafeMedia has found a strategic acquirer in RockYou for its owned and operated properties CafeMom, MamasLatinas, Revelist and Baby Name Wizard. RockYou's concentration on premium content properties and branded content executions will continue to unleash the strength of these premier properties in the future. This acquisition was finalized June 19, 2018.

The combination of CafeMedia and AdThrive connected CafeMedia's programmatic expertise to the authentic, quality content created by AdThrive publishers. CafeMedia blends the best of both worlds - dedication to the well-being of premium publishers and industry-leading monetization. CafeMedia will continue to help brand partners reach the right audiences among AdThrive publishers' highly engaged 102 million monthly unique visitors.

"We're committed to the success of our nearly 2,000 elite publishers and take great pride in representing the diversity of voices that make the internet a better place," Sanchez said.

"CafeMedia and AdThrive are positioned to be the definitive company to enable digital publishers to grow and thrive," said Andrew Vogel of ZMC. "We embrace AdThrive's publisher-first approach and are excited to add fuel to the fire."

About CafeMedia

CafeMedia is a leading digital media company that supports nearly 2,000 high-quality content creators. The company's content collective, AdThrive, is the first and preeminent ad monetization platform for premium mid-sized digital publishers with superior ad optimization support, the latest ad fulfillment technology, and a customer-first approach. AdThrive empowers its creators to make a living doing what they love – producing great content – while managing the advertising for them.

The company's collective force of content creators reaches 102 million monthly unique visitors and 417 million social followers. CafeMedia provides premium programmatic media solutions that connect brands to deeply engaged audiences. Brand partners get access to a highly curated pool of inventory with a focus on high viewability, brand-safe units and the right context or audience to drive exceptional performance.

For more information, please visit www.cafemedia.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About ZMC

ZMC is a leading private equity firm comprised of experienced investors and executives that invest and manage a diverse group of media and communications enterprises. Founded in 2001, ZMC's investment philosophy centers on operational value creation driven by targeted investment themes, deep sector expertise, and strong partnerships with industry and operating executives. ZMC approaches its investments in collaboration with management teams and has a successful track record of actively adding value to portfolio companies. ZMC is currently investing out of ZMC II, L.P.www.zmclp.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cafemedia-turns-focus-to-adthrive-commits-to-mission-of-empowering-digital-publishers-300670271.html

SOURCE CafeMedia

